A lucky winner of the United States Lottery could lose a million-dollar prize. The Missouri lottery called to find the winner of the US$50,000, around COP$185,000,000 that are about to expire.

The portal explains that The winning ticket was purchased on June 24 at Schnucks Market, and was for the well-known Powerball game., one of the most recognized lottery games in the country that tries to choose a combination of numbers that can be a winner. This prize must be redeemed as soon as possible, as it will expire on December 21 and you will lose your opportunity to collect the cash prize.

Likewise, the winner of another ticket that was purchased at Casey's General Store on July 3 is being sought. Both tickets are at risk of expiring without being redeemed, since the expiration date of the latter is set for December 30. The lottery urges players to check their tickets before it is too late to claim prizes.

What happens if I don't redeem the winning ticket?

In this type of contest, winners have up to 180 days from the date the draw was held to claim their prizes.However, these that are close to expiring, if they are not claimed, the total amount will go to the Missouri public education fund, this in accordance with the points established by the United States Lottery.

All jackpot prizes must be redeemed at Lottery headquarters in each state or by mail, as retail stores can only give out a maximum of $600 in prizes.