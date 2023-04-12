Richard Acuna He has been pointed out by a large part of public opinion after Camila Ganoza, his ex-partner and mother of his son, denounced him for infidelity, psychological abuse and for not paying the corresponding pension. The report was presented on the Magaly Medina program and was quickly rejected by the son of Cesar Acunawho at all times denied these accusations and pointed out that he always fulfilled his role as a father.

The woman even assured that she was followed by the former congressman and even showed a photo to prove her version. However, at the same time that these facts were known, a photo began to circulate on social networks, which involved the three protagonists of the night.

Magaly clarifies the photo with Richard Acuña and Camila Ganoza

It turns out that said image had Magaly Medina, Richard Acuña and Camila Ganoza herself together in what seemed to be an event when the last two were a couple. Speculation immediately began that the reason for this coverage of the mother of one of the former congressman’s children was a friendship with the driver.

Faced with these rumors, “Urraca” quickly came forward to deny any kind of closeness to the woman and pointed out that this happened by chance when she traveled to Trujillo with her husband, Alfredo Zambrano.

Magaly and the viral photo with Claudia Ganoza and Richard Acuña. Photo: diffusion

“It was Camila’s baby shower, it was the first time I had seen her. Richard Acuña invited us (her husband and her). We were by chance for the Perol party. I think it takes place during the sailor contest there in Trujillo. We meet in a restaurant. Richard knew my husband, and he invited me and another couple who were with us. We decided to go. He invited us for a while. My husband insisted, because he has known Richard for a long time, ”she told Infobae.

