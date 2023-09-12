If you like to purchase models of the brands Adidas, Puma, Nike, Panam, among others, but sometimes you don’t dare to buy it because of its price, don’t worry anymore, in these 2 flea markets you can buy your favorite sneakers, but, Should you be worried that they are clone tennis shoes?

Sneaker lovers know that authenticity is essential when it comes to purchasing the best tennis shoes, as it is essential to avoid imitations and clone tennis shoes to guarantee quality and durability. In light of this, we will tell you how you can Find your favorite brands like Nike, Adidas, Panam and more without fear of clones.

When you are looking for quality sneakers, recognized brands such as Nike (founded in 1964 in Oregon, Nike is one of the largest sports brands in the world), Adidas (a reference company for urban and sports style, as well as its characteristic three stripes), Panam (who offers tennis shoes that have become a symbol of urban culture in Mexico and Latin America thanks to their colors), we present two flea markets to buy the sneakers you want so much.

In these flea markets you can buy those tennis shoes that you had always wanted but were not encouraged by their prices, those footwear that will make you look impressive with your style.

Tianguis to buy branded tennis shoes:

In Mexico City, you can buy great offers on branded items in its flea markets, however, if what you are looking for are original tennis shoes, in the following places you can buy the sneakers that you want so much for an affordable price, and even editions specials.

Tianguis de la San Felipe de Jesús

From Monday to Sunday, the largest flea market in Mexico and Latin America, is located in the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office in Mexico City, the San Felipe de Jesús flea market. After browsing its stalls, you will be able to find products at prices that suit you. to conquer immediately.

Likewise, in an extension, you can find entire streets dedicated to tennis, so you will find famous brands, luxury brands, and even special editions.

Tianguis de La Bola

Although the Mercado de La Bola is the one that opens daily, the flea market is only available on Sundays for its customers, who will find a wide variety of tennis brands that meet the three B’s (Good, pretty and cheap), as well as Everyone can purchase the models they want and that adapt to their tastes.

◉ Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

◉ Where: Totonacas, Ajusco, Coyoacán.