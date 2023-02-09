VMany consumers will remember with horror the discount adjustments made by their electricity and gas suppliers last year. At the end of August, the price for new gas contracts averaged 40 cents per kilowatt hour, around ten times higher than at the beginning of the year. At the end of September, the price of electricity reached its highest level to date at 70 cents per kilowatt hour.

Patrick Bernau Responsible editor for economy and “value” of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper. Ralph Bollman Correspondent for economic policy and deputy head of business and “Money & More” for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper in Berlin.

Politicians reacted with a price brake that came into force in March and also applies retrospectively to January and February. It provides for a price cap of 12 cents for gas: customers currently have to pay the full price, but in return they are credited the difference between said 12 cents and the current tariff of their provider for 80 percent of their consumption in the previous year. For electricity, this price limit is 40 cents per kilowatt hour.

But just now, when the measures are taking effect, gas and electricity prices are falling below the price brake values ​​for the first time after the record highs of late last summer. According to the comparison portal Verivox, suppliers sometimes only charge 11.77 cents for gas and 37.54 cents for electricity per kilowatt hour from new customers.

The easing can be attributed to well-stocked gas storage facilities, an unusually mild winter and strong savings by industry, power stations, commerce and households. The liquefied gas terminals in Wilhelmshaven and Lubmin, which went into operation in January, also recently contributed to the stabilization of the market.







A quick change is not worth it for everyone

This development should please consumers. If the price is actually below the threshold of 12 cents for gas or 40 cents for electricity, it is suddenly worth switching to the cheaper tariff again – even in cases where the tricky mechanism of the gas price brake has previously made it unattractive. Even with a gas tariff of 11 cents, i.e. just one cent below the threshold, an average household with 10,000 kilowatt hours of annual consumption and 20 percent savings saves at least 100 euros a year.

For households that save less than 20 percent or even use more gas than in the previous year, switching to a cheaper tariff is always worthwhile anyway. In any case, they then save more money than the state would ever reimburse them due to a higher price.

However, consumers should not give in to the impulse to immediately switch to the cheapest tariff. With a tariff of 12 cents or more and savings of at least 20 percent compared to the previous year, the following still applies: Households generally continue to fare better with the most expensive tariff possible.







They are then reimbursed the high tariff for a full 80 percent of their previous year’s consumption, but only have to pay for their – lower – current consumption. And since these 20 percent recently corresponded almost exactly to the average gas savings of all German households, roughly half of the consumers should benefit from this mechanism.

Above all, caution is advised if the new gas price does not fall below the threshold of 12 cents. If the saving compared to the previous year is exactly 20 percent, the change, according to FAS calculations, does not bring anything at all (see grafic). For an annual consumption of 10,000 kilowatt hours, 960 euros must always be paid, regardless of the price agreed in the contract.

This is easy to understand: in this case, the respective household consumes exactly the amount of gas for which the state caps the price. Whether the provider collects 12 cents or 50 cents per kilowatt hour is irrelevant to the customer.

If you save more than 20 percent, it will be interesting for you

However, if the household in the example manages to save significantly more than 20 percent, the calculation is paradoxically even reversed: the more expensive the tariff, the better it is for the consumer. Even if the consumption is only 30 percent lower than in the previous year, which is no great feat given the mild winter, the gas bill can already be reduced very noticeably with an expensive tariff.

This is due to the complicated mechanism of the German gas price brake: it is not the current consumption that is subsidized, but the fictitious consumption of the previous year, multiplied by the current price. The purpose of this was to give consumers an incentive to save. It is therefore definitely intended that low consumption should result in a disproportionate reduction in the gas bill.