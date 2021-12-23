At the beginning of the year, many people are in doubt about the payments of Property Tax on Motor Vehicles (IPVA) and Urban Property Tax (IPTU): is it worth the payment in cash or in installments?

The government of the State of São Paulo announced this week that it has expanded the discount and the installments for payment of IPVA – until then, it was possible to pay in only 3 installments.

+ Highest property tax in São Paulo costs more than R$500 thousand; see the car

+ 2022 IPVA: Alesp approves installments in 5 installments; see more changes

– Single payment in January: 9% discount;

– Single payment in February: 5% discount;

– Installments in 5 installments (between February and June): 5% discount.

– New cars (0 km): 3% discount on payment up to the fifth day of the invoice issue or five installments without discount.

The main reason for the change, according to the government, was the overvaluation of used cars. The IPVA is calculated from the average price of vehicles according to the Fipe table. With the decline in automotive production due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the global shortage of semiconductors, used cars have gained value, which increases the price of IPVA.

“If you have an emergency reservation, it makes sense to pay in cash – it’s always worth paying in cash. If you don’t have it, it’s better to save the money and pay in installments. What doesn’t make sense is to run out of money saved,” says Vinicius Machado, economist and investment manager at the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

How to calculate the IPVA?

Each Brazilian state charges a percentage on top of the Fipe table value of the car. To know the amount that will be allocated to the IPVA, simply multiply the state percentage by the average value of the car shown in the Fipe table. For example: a car with an average value of R$ 30 thousand in São Paulo, whose percentage is 4%, costs R$ 1,200.

In this case, as the value of the installments is fixed, the increase in interest (Selic at 9.25% per year) does not impact financial planning.

“People have to be prepared for the year that can have turmoil: job loss, income change. It’s always nice to have money saved. Financially, it is not the biggest advantage in the world, but it is a matter of financial organization and tranquility at the beginning of the year”, explains Machado.

Percentage of property tax in each Brazilian state:

States percentage São Paulo 4% Rio de Janeiro 4% Minas Gerais 4% Goias 3.75% Federal District 3.5% Mato Grosso do Sul 3.5% Paraná 3.5% alagoas 3% Amazons 3% Amapá 3% Pernambuco 3% large northern river 3% Rio Grande do Sul 3% Roraima 3% Bahia 2.5% Ceará 2.5% Maranhão 2.5% For 2.5% Paraíba 2.5% Piauí 2.5% Sergipe 2.5% Acre two% Holy Spirit two% Mato Grosso two% Rondônia two% Santa Catarina two% Tocantins two%

property tax

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), sanctioned at the end of November the new base of values ​​for the collection of IPTU. The tax will be readjusted by the inflation of the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), but limited to a ceiling of 10% for 2022, 2023 and 2024 – the rise in prices in the last 12 months, for example, was 10.67 %.

The IPTU value considers the characteristics of the construction, such as area and architecture, region of the property and purpose (residential or commercial). The minimum value for IPTU exemption also increased from properties valued at R$ 160 thousand to R$ 230 thousand, limited to one asset per taxpayer. City Hall estimates that there are 1.2 million properties that are still exempt.

The financial tips for paying IPVA are also valid for IPTU: cash payment is always preferable as long as it does not generate debt.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?