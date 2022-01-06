The financial market positively received the results of the health sector released this Wednesday (5) by the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS).

As a result, around 5:38 pm this Thursday (6), of the 5 companies with the highest stocks on the Stock Exchange, 3 were in the health sector: Intermédica, Hapvida and Fleury.

“In addition to a spike in the Ibovespa (the main indicator of the Brazilian stock exchange) and a relief in interest rates that favor the domestic economy, yesterday the ANS published data for November that showed strength for the sector”, explains Enrico Cozzolino, an analyst at Levante.

According to the data, there are 48.7 million lives in total, the highest number since March 2016, with health plans increasing by 1.2 million lives year on year.

The analyst also highlights the purchase, by Hapvida, of NotreDame Intermédica. The operation was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) without restrictions. Hapvida expects to complete the acquisition by the beginning of February.

