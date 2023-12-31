A minister who proudly posts a photo of a romantic holiday in Argentina. Everything for love, and that should be possible, you would think. In 2023, the reality is different: D66 leader Rob Jetten is receiving heavy criticism from various quarters that, as outgoing climate minister, he shows off a long-distance flying holiday on Instagram. Human behavior, or unwise in its function? “I wouldn't vent it so openly on social media.”

