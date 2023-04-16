Who who has a smart cell phone does not use some instant messaging application? Well, we warn you that one of the most famous apps has become a nest of cybercriminals and would-be cybercriminals.

With millions of users, the app Telegramsince its launch, has claimed to be quite secure for people who decide to send and receive all kinds of messages through them.

However, a cybersecurity company has just revealed that the flag that the real-time messaging platform created by the durov brothers It is not, because in addition to being used to carry out all kinds of scams, it is also used to give others the tools to do it as well.

We recommend you

Telegram: the preferred app for cybercriminals

According to the report of the company “Kaspersky”For some time, Telegram has partially become the main means used by cybercriminals to carry out their crimes and to sell packages with which others can commit them.

Thus, although the European app codes are elementary in certain cases, at the same time cybercriminals make use of them to distribute your phishing tools to less experienced people.

Also, because the Telegram app allows anyone to create bots, these cybercriminals hardly have to do anything to sell their products for other users to put them into practice.

This is how cybercriminals use Telegram to offer all kinds of materials and services to interested users. This includes, among other things, Fake pages, phishing kits, tools, subscriptions, guides, and even technical support.

Meanwhile, according to what was exposed by Kaspersky, the following are the phishing services offered by cybercriminals through different channels of the Telegram platform:

Free phishing packages with tools that allow inexperienced users to create sophisticated phishing pages.

Creation of bot-based automated user data collection phishing pages.

Premium phishing pages with customizable interfaces, also anti-bot systems, geo-blocking, URL encryption or social engineering elements.

Stolen personal data and online banking credentials.

Phishing subscriptions that provide access to tools, guides, technical support and regular updates.

For its part, the cybersecurity firm points out that this is how cybercriminals provide would-be scammers with all kinds of guides and tools to easily commit these crimes, while they themselves pocket large amounts of money for providing the material.