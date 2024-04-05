For two years, one of the most exciting legal battles in the Netherlands took place purely in writing. Shell and Milieudefensie sent thick reams of paper to the Court of Appeal in The Hague. A 220-page 'statement of grievances' from Shell opened the appeal. Milieudefensie followed with a 248-page 'memory of reply'. Shell and Milieudefensie support their arguments with more than 16,000 pages of expert statements, reports and evidence from home and abroad.

This week, the two opponents were finally in court to argue their side orally, in an appeal that will once again arouse worldwide interest. Trunks full of paper were wheeled into the courtroom by lawyers. For three days, seven men and two women in gowns alternated technical papers with in-depth economic, legal and scientific issues.

Shell stood before the three-judge court to make it clear that the original 2021 judgment of the court in The Hague was a “wrong turn”. It would even be “disastrous for the Netherlands”. Milieudefensie was there to fervently argue that the court was absolutely right to impose an obligation on Shell to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that the group itself and Shell's customers cause. The court determined in 2021 that these emissions must be reduced by 45 percent by 2030.

During those three days, fundamental social questions were raised about who in a democratic constitutional state is responsible for combating climate change: courts, governments or companies? And to what extent? Shell tried to make the role and scope of the court small, while Milieudefensie tried to make it large.

It is one of the most important questions this lawsuit will answer: is it up to judges to impose a reduction in emissions on a large oil and gas company like Shell? Isn't that up to politics? And if the court does not impose an obligation on Shell: who will? Because is a multinational and fossil energy giant like Shell actually too big to regulate?

Zero doubt

When Shell's lawyers, Daan Lunsingh Scheurleer and Tiemen Drenth, are the first to speak on Tuesday, there can be no doubt about it as far as they are concerned: the judge has “no role here”, they argue. In fact, the court previously “exceeded its legal task”, according to the lawyers of Clifford Chance who represent Shell, because it would be up to states to make the climate rules that companies must adhere to.

They can best weigh up all social interests – in addition to protection against climate change, for example, also the importance of affordable and available energy – in order to arrive at specific requirements for the business community. Because energy plays such an “indispensable role” in society. “Without energy, there is no drinking water, no food, no medicine, no heating and no transport. Our prosperity and well-being are based on it.” Judges are not sufficiently 'equipped' to make all the necessary considerations and ensure a responsible energy transition.

According to Shell's lawyers, (ratification of) the verdict means that judges are doing exactly what they are not supposed to do: making climate policy. This is especially because Milieudefensie, with a legal precedent in hand, would be keen to impose a reduction obligation on even more large companies. Milieudefensie recently announced that it would also start a lawsuit against ING, the lawyers recalled.

There are said to be 28 other large companies on Milieudefensie's 'wish list'. Shell's lawyers showed a poster from Milieudefensie to substantiate this. There are two boxes with a check mark in them and behind them the names 'Shell' and 'ING'. A third box below that is still empty. There is the text: 'Your company name here?' In this way, judges will make general climate policy with a ruling on one company, according to Shell's lawyers. “But making climate policy is up to the legislator.”

Own responsibility

In addition, according to Shell's lawyers, a reduction obligation for companies has already been rejected several times in the Dutch parliament since the verdict. “It is difficult to imagine a clearer indication that a reduction obligation imposed by the court interferes with Dutch climate policy,” say the Shell lawyers.

Moreover, what Milieudefensie asks from Shell – a reduction in emissions caused by Shell's customers – Shell cannot deliver. Only states can reduce the demand for oil and gas with laws and sanctions. A reduction obligation for one company will not have that effect, because then other oil and gas companies will fill the gap.

Milieudefensie's lawyer, Roger Cox, believes that the judge has everything to say about this issue. Shell is trying to “hide behind politics,” he says. But it does not have a “monopoly” on protecting people against dangerous climate change. A lot can also be expected from companies on that front. All the more so because states have been calling on companies for years to also take their own responsibility, says Cox. Because states cannot tackle this problem alone, they themselves say.

More importantly, according to him, Shell and other oil and gas companies are simultaneously undermining political decision-making on climate policy worldwide, by spending tens of millions on lobbies or by threatening to leave their headquarters if they do not like certain legislation. “It is indisputable that Shell has played a part in delaying the climate action,” said Cox. “For decades, Shell has subordinated the collective interests of humanity to its own profit and that of its management and shareholders.”

Power vacuum

The big problem, according to Milieudefensie's lawyer, is that Shell has become so large and powerful in recent decades that both national and international governments can no longer regulate the group. A “power vacuum” has emerged, according to Cox. And then ultimately only the judge remains to force companies such as Shell to behave with due diligence. According to Cox, the court is now “the last bastion in defense of what is the backbone of civilization, namely human rights and a livable living environment.”

In Cox's eyes, this 'emergency button' is part of a well-functioning democratic constitutional state. Companies receive a lot of trust from citizens and politicians, but if they do not live up to that trust, or even 'shame it', it must be possible to correct this in court. “Being able to ask for legal protection is crucial for a decent and prosperous society. Otherwise, the law of the strongest, the boldest, the richest, the most powerful applies.”

If the judge also does not want to regulate Shell, Cox fears, “then the conclusion must be that the democratic constitutional state fails to protect the most fundamental values ​​and rights that citizens have.” And according to him, this could result in citizens' confidence in the democratic constitutional state being “seriously damaged”.

In the case of Shell, it acquired that dominant position through all kinds of perverse practices, according to Cox, such as cartel formation at the beginning of the last century. In recent decades, in the era of globalization and deregulation, Shell further expanded that position of power, according to Milieudefensie's lawyer, giving Shell “such legal, economic and factual power over citizens and governments” that the company “largely affects the well-being of society”. With such a position comes a duty of care to combat dangerous climate change, and legal intervention is therefore necessary.

Energy security

This is especially true because, according to Cox, Shell is systematically driving the demand for fossil fuels through the market and politics. And when it comes to energy security, Shell argues two things don't go together, Cox noted. On the one hand, Shell argues that the verdict is ineffective because another oil and gas company fills the gap left by Shell. But on the other hand, Shell warns that the verdict will harm energy security. “If, according to Shell, the verdict has no consequences whatsoever in the world, then Shell cannot of course rely on other social interests that would be jeopardized by the verdict.”

“Great changes always start with individual steps,” Cox concluded his argument. The fact that only Shell is imposed a reduction obligation and not other oil and gas companies does not equate to the court making climate policy. In previous court cases such as the Urgenda case against the Dutch State, high judges decided that no one can avoid responsibility by pointing to the emissions of others. Or as the court said in the first judgment: every reduction in emissions counts.

This week, Milieudefensie did not want to respond to Shell's argument, both inside and outside the courtroom, that parliament has already rejected a reduction obligation for individual companies several times. Cox only said in court that “Shell gives a distorted picture of what these statements entail and the context in which they were made.” Milieudefensie will return to the matter next Friday on the last day of the hearing.

It is clear that this case is far from being decided. The Court of Appeal announced that it still has many questions and is still thinking about this “difficult case”. The last day is devoted to questions that the court still has for both parties. And then comes the real challenge: making a judgement. Those thousands of pages of technical, economic, legal and scientific treatises ultimately produce a verdict that, whatever the outcome, will not only concern the climate, but also the relationship between judges, states and companies.