Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the Kharkov and Izium region last Saturday in an attempt to force the Russian Army to stop the advance towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, the main strongholds of the Ukrainian Army in the Donetsk region, where it seeks to ensure control of Donbas.

“The Ukrainian counteroffensive along a wide arc to the north and east of the city of Kharkiv has gained ground“, found the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in an analysis dated this Friday.

The Ukrainian willingness to concentrate what is necessary for this escalation of offensive operations, instead of deploying defenses, shows confidence in its ability to repel the operation

This would allow according to analysts, repel Russian forces to a safe distance from Kharkov, the second largest city in Ukraine, from enemy artillery.

The Ukrainian Army intensified its actions in the arc between the cities of Kharkov and Izium, where, according to the General Staff, “the enemy continues to shell artillery positions” near Kharkov, while Russian troops carry out aerial exploration missions by means of drones in Izium.

Despite this, according to the ISW, “the Ukrainian counteroffensive to the north and east of the city of Kharkov has made progress in the last 24 hours,” which could allow it to expel Russian artillery in that area.

It was an operation aimed at “securing key terrain and disrupting Russian offensive operations” in this region.

The Ukrainian military denounced that the Russian forces blew up three bridges in the towns of Tsyrkuny and Rusky Tyshky, northeast of Kharkov, with the aim of stopping the counteroffensive.

Can Ukraine respond to the attacks?

The attempt to repel and remove Russian troops on Ukrainian soil, although it has been frustrated, has caused a delay in the operations of Putin’s army in Ukraine, to the point of not having been able to take kyiv, a city that was thought to be one of the the objectives.

In this sense, although there are not enough weapons to be able to expel the Russians, Ukraine has shown that with the weapons that the West has given it, it can contain most of the attacks.

Although the figures of the war will not be clear for a few years, it is estimated that Russia would have lost more than 3,000 soldiers, according to Ukrainian figures, but in addition, it would also be in conditions of sensitive artillery, losing hundreds of military artifacts, among them missiles, missile launchers and tanks.

Finally, for the experts it is unlikely that Ukraine will be able to carry out a counteroffensive in conditions, since the limitation in military personnel and weapons could limit the possibilities.

Even so, as has been seen to date, the Ukrainian army would be in sporadic conditions to launch some offensives in Russia as it is presumed, it has done at the end of March, April and the beginning of May.

In Russia, explosions were reported weeks ago at refineries, military installations and intelligence centers, which although they have not been recognized as attacks by Ukraine on Russian soil, it is estimated that they were authorized by the government.

