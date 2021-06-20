What we are going to share with you started as a rumor: a supposed new television series by El Chavo del 8. This would be done by Disney Y Chespirito Group, and instead of handling the original style that made it so popular in Mexico and other countries, it would be carried out by children.

It was managed that the announcement in this regard would be given in the next few days. But it seems that the story itself never had any foundation.

El Chavo del 8 made history on Mexican television

The one who denied it all was Roberto Gomez Fernandez, son of the disappeared Roberto Gómez Bolaños, aka Chespirito. It revealed that no one from Disney has approached him or a member of the company that handles the rights to the works of his late father.

He shared that they are thinking of animated projects, but nothing with real actors. He also announced that the celebration of the 50 years of the program will be held virtually.

All due to the pandemic that plagues Mexico and the world. What else did the original rumor say? Well, the new series would be one of the exclusives of Disney +.

The only sources for this story was a Mexican newspaper, the same one that recorded the statements of the son of Chespirito, And the account @mydisneylatino from Twitter. The latter is not in any way official or affiliated with the company of Mickey Mouse. The whole thing was disproved very quickly.

Chespirito’s son was the one who clarified the whole matter

As expected, before this new series of El Chavo del 8 there were already those who complained. Some said the appeal of the original show was seeing adults doing kid things.

After all, it was a comedy. Others thought that it is not convenient that Disney continue to get more franchises, when you already have an extensive catalog. There were those who believed that it could help popularize the series more.

Currently, El Chavo del 8 it is not available on television. All due to the dispute of those who handle the rights of the work of the disappeared Roberto Gómez Bolaños with Televisa.

Things escalated so much that El Chavo del 8 It was removed from the programming of this television station, where it remained for a long time. We will have to wait and see what will happen to this series, one of the most popular on Mexican television, and which has several tributes.

