Of Mauro Picardo

My 18-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Vitiligo. For now she doesn’t seem very extensive (she mostly affects hands, arms and neck), even if on her dark complexion the milky-white patches are quite evident. We have been told that it is not a “serious” disease, it does not threaten life, but also that there are no effective therapies. Isn’t there even an experimental cure?

He answers Mauro PicardoVitiligo Task Force Coordinator of the Italian Society of Dermatology SIDeMaST

Vitiligo is a disease in which melanocytes, the cells that produce melanin (which determines the color of the skin), die as a result of appearance of white patches. We know she has an autoimmune basis with a destruction of melanocytes by the immune system, that the onset can occur at any age, but more frequently between 20 and 40 years, and that 40% of patients have other cases of vitiligo or other autoimmune diseases in the family . The association with other autoimmune diseases, in particular thyroiditis, is quite frequent (about 30% of subjects). Fortunately, vitiligo is not a "serious" pathology, because it does not lead to functional impediments and is not lethal, but has a great impact on the quality of life and can influence the psychological well-being or the social life of those who suffer from it, while unfortunately it is often considered only an aesthetic problem, which can in part be tackled with camouflage and coverage of the affected areas, resulting in the frustration of affected individuals.

It is asymptomatic, with a possible itchy sensation when the lesions appear, but physical stress (such as trauma or burns, even sunburn) or psychological can be triggering factors. To arrive at a certain diagnosis, a visit to a specialist is needed, who will use an ultraviolet lamp (Wood's light), which allows you to highlight lesions not visible with normal light. The course is hardly predictable: usually, after a rapid appearance of the lesions, an arrest of the progression is observed. The goal of therapy is one's own stop the advance of the "spots" and then try to re-pigment them. Current treatments are based, on the one hand, on the use of cortisone topical (i.e. to be applied to the skin) or systemic, in relation to the state of activity and the spread of the lesions to block their spread; on the other on the use of topical immunomodulators and above all of phototherapy with narrow band UVB rays to try to induce re-pigmentation. Phototherapy can be localized or "total body", with the use of the cabin, and carried out in combination or in sequence with topical treatments.

The response to therapies depends on various factors: the age of the patient, the extent and diffusion of the manifestation, the age of the lesions and their location. Certain areas of the body, such as the face and trunk, respond better to treatments, while others (for example the hands and feet) are more resistant. Thanks to scientific research in recent years, knowledge of this disease has grown and we have arrived at the development of topical and systemic drugs for its treatment. Recently the American Medicines Agency (Fda) and the European one (EMA) have approved the first cream for vitiligo. The molecule has anti-inflammatory properties, acting as JAK inhibitorand the clinical trials carried out demonstrate a good therapeutic response, in relation to the age and spread of the lesions, with re-pigmentation between about 40 and 90% of the areas in a significant percentage of patients after prolonged treatment (even more than one year).

Other trials are underway both with different drugs of the same category, administered by mouth, and with biological molecules. Finally, we know that oxidative stress favors the onset of the disease, therefore supplementation with antioxidant supplements may be helpful. Furthermore a balanced diet rich in fruit and vegetables it contributes to the maintenance of a good metabolic state, essential for obtaining re-pigmentation. What to do with the sun? Always protect yourself, because the depigmented areas burn easily and in any case the tanning of the pigmented skin shows white areas.