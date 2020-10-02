Indeed, the government instructed the FAS, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Economy to work out the issue of including the cost of electricity metering devices in the utility bills of citizens. But to do this in such a way that the process does not lead to an excess increase in tariffs.

“There is no need to create illusions that smart meters will not cost a pretty penny for citizens. In housing and communal services, the owner of the property always pays for everything. The rest sell him utilities, equipment, etc., – says Vera Moskvina, Executive Director of the Interregional Guild of the Management Company in Housing and Communal Services… – Now they want to control that the increase in payment does not occur abruptly, but in installments. So in 5-7 years, citizens will pay for new metering devices due to the increased tariffs. But will their pay be reduced after that? Or will they forget to do it, as often happens? So you can pay for the meters forever. This is what the FAS should keep under control. ”