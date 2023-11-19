Sunday, November 19, 2023, 7:33 p.m.



Food labeling has become a veritable hieroglyph for consumers. More and more foods incorporate seals in their packaging as an informative or preventive measure so that users can purchase the product being aware of the way in which they have been manufactured or the ingredients with which they have been made.

The reality is that some of these drawings are strategically placed on the article to capture the attention of customers when they pass by the supermarket shelves. It is now common to find at a glance the ‘cruelty free’ or ‘not tested on animals’ logo in the cosmetics section or the ‘palm oil free’ logo in the food area. Stamps like these emerged to give voice to some of the most controversial issues, such as testing the formulation of a cream or makeup on the skin of rabbits or mice or using palm oil to reduce costs.

Green Frog Stamp Meaning



Now, a stamp with a green frog drawn on it has flooded social networks with doubts and concerns. There are many who have shared images and videos of articles that include this identification and claim that it is related to the use of insect flour in the production of food. Although certain companies have already responded to its real meaning, it is now the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) that has taken a step forward to settle the issue.

The organization, which claims to be unaware of the origin of the controversy, indicates that it is a complete hoax. Neither these foods contain insects nor is it directly related to the use of any type of flour. The OCU insists that it has nothing to do with composition, but with sustainability criteria.

The frog is a certification from the Rainforest Alliance, a non-profit organization that promotes aspects such as environmental responsibility. As expressed by the OCU, this seal indicates that “a farm, forest or tourist company has been audited to verify that they comply with the standards of environmental, social and economic sustainability.” In short, this certificate is granted after passing “a control and supervision process by an independent body.”

Likewise, the agency informs that all the ingredients of a food must appear on the corresponding labeling of the container, in descending order of weight, and that it cannot replace the mention of a component with a simple pictogram. However, it is true that the European Union authorized the marketing of some insects for human consumption. Although as indicated by the OCU, its use must be specified in the list of ingredients and not by a simple seal.