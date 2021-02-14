The State Duma is developing a bill to abolish maintenance for passenger cars, with the exception of taxis and official vehicles. Before that, it became known that the Ministry of Transport wants to soften the requirements for the procedure for photographing a car during maintenance. And insurers ask to be allowed to sell OSAGO policies without diagnostic cards. All this is due to the fact that amendments to the Law on Vehicle Inspection come into force on March 1, which turned out to be practically impracticable.

“The technical inspection reform is failing. The only reasonable solution now is to postpone the entry into force of the law, otherwise the collapse will come, – I am sure Vice President of the National Automobile Union Anton Shaparin… – There are three ways out of the situation. The first is a complete transfer of technical inspection under the wing of the traffic police. The second – the emergence of incentives for business to do this – a sharp increase in tariffs, government subsidies for opening maintenance points. The third option is to cancel the technical inspection. It seems to me that as a result, the introduction of amendments will be postponed, then they will be completely canceled and everything will return to what is now. ”