Mexico.- Magic and witchcraft are topics that began to gain popularity a few years ago, surely you have ever heard a story of this type. Today we will tell you what La Gilbertona responded when asked about a rumor in Culiacán, Sinaloa: is she a witch?

Gilberto Salomón Vázquez, better known as ‘La Gilbertona’, has been the target of accusations according to the second voice and accordionist of Los Alegres del Barranco, Pavel Morenowho affirmed that in the Loma de Rodriguera neighborhood there are those who call her a ‘witch’.

It was on the YouTube channel ‘Morser82’ where the musician spoke with the influencer about a topic that was not well received.

Right at the beginning of the video, the interpreter of songs like “El Austero” quoted a person who told him about the viral character: “Here in the Hill (from Rodriguera), they know that La Gilbertona is a witch, a witch. A first class witch” .

The influencer tried to avoid the subject by saying that there are those who sell clothes under his name. “How come you don’t get involved in that? All, all those who sell clothes under my name are pure lies,” he said.

Pavel Moreno did not allow himself to be distracted and continued: “They say that you are a witch over there in La Loma, that you like witchcraft very much and that is why many men have fallen at your feet, because you have moved things around.”

“Not true, they are crazy. At my years they are fucking* their mother*. Like ching*n(…) just look, that’s lies”, replied Gilberto notoriously uncomfortable and with a certain sadness face.

The influencer closed the topic stating that he has never done witchcraft because he “doesn’t like that”In addition, he clarified that men and women are conquered through good treatment every day.

For her, magic is nothing more than psychology applied by people who have good skills in reading body language and analyzing the words of others, as some skeptical people believe.