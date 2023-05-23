It is striking that in these days there is a lot of talk about two drivers whose combined age reaches that of Daniele Audetto, a motorsport legend who, like Albano, celebrated his twenty-year poker about twenty days ago. More precisely, we talk about Lewis Hamilton as a possible replacement for Charles Leclerc at Ferrari of the near future and Fernando Alonso as an outsider for the upcoming Monaco GP. A race which, incidentally, has lost its magical aura since F1 raised the entry fee for the Principality as well, apparently asking for the bill directly at the palace. But that’s another story.

They were talking about Hamilton in Ferrari and I join the chorus of pundits, limiting myself to aligning a few facts. So, the scoop is launched by the “Daily Mail”, on whose website just yesterday a story about German males who no longer know how to pee standing up was prominently featured. The fact that they are cafonal does not mean that they are misinformed, but J.McEvoy, the author of the article (the one on Lewis, not the pee) he has always nourished a perfectly reciprocated hatred for Toto Wolff. I know because he (Toto) told me. Now, there is no doubt that publishing such a story today does more harm to Mercedes than it does Lewis any good. But it would not be the first time that the journalism of His Majesty Charles III takes the side of fellow countrymen. It happened with Button (“Jenson, what’s it like to be the best driver in the world and the object of jealousy?”) and then just with Hamilton (“Lewis, how does it feel…” see above). I remember one of these Soloni sticking with enormous knowledge of the facts the passage of Ham from McLaren to Mercedes: “He chose the money, he lost his career”. Indeed.

But back to bombshell: Is it true that Ferrari is interested in Lewis? Yes, even in the past, but much more in Rosberg (seven years ago). Is it plausible that the contact took place directly with John Elkann? Yes, and it wouldn’t be the first time. But that doesn’t mean they haven’t talked about, for example, Le Mans. Does it make sense to hire a rider who will celebrate his 39th birthday next January? Nobecause the 90s are long gone and before thinking about a multi-champion star you need to set up a multi-fast car, in the sense that it has to go fast in all conditions and not just when you open the tire window. Is it right to invest in a driver worth over 40 million a year and not in the development of the single-seater? They are two different items, the first independent of the budget cap; and in any case Ferrari also spent that money with Vettel. Do all these rumors fit into the picture of Leclerc’s stomach aches? Well, what do you say? I just say that Ferrari already has its star at home.

Just Charles was born in Monaco in the period in which Fernando Alonso he tried, alternately, to finish high school. Incredible that today they are quoted almost at par as a credible alternative to the excessive power of Red Bull. However, there are two controversial pages in Fernando’s book of Monegasque memories. The first is when, in 2015, he gave up racing the GP with McLaren (which pulled Jenson Button out of the mothballs) to try his hand at the Indy 500. And then there is a previous episode, which now marks its tenth anniversary. In that 2013 edition, from a certain point forward, Fernando became Frenando and also let Adrian Sutil pass him (in Montecarlo!) finishing seventh with Ferrari. In the heat, he explained that considering himself in the fight for the world championship he hadn’t wanted to take risks and indeed criticized the aggressive driving of a certain Sergio Perez (maddài). Cold, it turned out that the risk was different and more important. Massa, in the other Ferrari, had crashed twice with a failure which the team admitted was related to the front suspension. Whoever told the story did so with some embarrassment, because apparently the problem was related to a component mounted incorrectly (upside down). Anyone who has had the patience to read my book on Vettel knows that these things can happen, and in fact there was an encore four years later in Austin. Sometimes, to save money, the work of the boys in the pits is complicated, when perhaps an asymmetrical plate would have been enough instead of one marked with a felt-tip pen. Things that happen: and not just in Ferrari.

PS: It has nothing to do with it, I know, but on Sunday I took some consolation from the lump of Imola (and from the tragedy of the towns around) by watching Alex Palou conquer a historic pole at Indy. Maybe Alonso envied him, in that circumstance.