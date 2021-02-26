The Space Agency of the European Union does not consider disability an obstacle to space flight and accepts applications for the astronaut corps from candidates with missing lower limbs, with a difference in leg length, short stature (less than 130 cm). At the same time, ESA intends to invest in the adaptation of space equipment for the needs of disabled people. It is speculated that parastronauts will even be able to travel to the moon and Mars. “The requirements for the health of astronauts and especially space tourists have really softened,” says Head of the Department of Implementation and Implementation of Scientific Achievements of the Institute of Medical and Biological Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences Mark Belakovsky. – We have also been approached more than once by people with disabilities (both foreigners and citizens of the Russian Federation) who wanted to fly into space. In Paralympic sports, such people sometimes set records that are beyond the reach of most healthy people. The main thing is a strong spirit, will, a healthy psyche and intellect, the absence of medical pathologies. “

A poster from the European Space Agency explains who can be taken as astronauts Photo: ESA