Of Patrizia Li Volsi

An English study refutes the widespread idea that the disease would create worse damage in male subjects

I’ve read that diabetic women are likely to die earlier than those who do not suffer from this disease and also compared to men with diabetes: true?

He answers Patrizia Li Volsidiabetologist, SD Endocrinology Structure, ASFO Pordenone, Association of Diabetologists (GO TO THE FORUM)

Some recent works have focused on this issue. The results of a British study, presented by Dr Mike Stedman at the Annual Congress of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, suggest that a woman with type 2 diabetes is 60% more likely to die prematurely and have five years to live less than the average woman in the general population. Furthermore (it also applies to men) smoking reduces the life expectancy of people with type 2 diabetes by ten years. Diabetes is increasing worldwide and the situation is set to worsen in the coming years, with the onset of the disease in younger and younger people. The study presented also aimed to investigate how demographic and economic factors could influence the increased risk of mortality. The researchers calculated the life expectancy of patients with diabetes in Salford, UK (11,806 participants, of which 45% were women, mean age 66.2 years) over a ten-year period and compared this with data on life expectancy in the same-age population sex.

The study highlighted an 84% higher risk of early death in people with diabetes compared to the general population. The increased risk of premature death is greater for women with diabetes than for men with the disease (96% versus 74%). These findings go against the general view that diabetes has a worse effect on men's health than women's. Furthermore, even correcting the data for socio-economic level, diabetic patients maintain a significantly higher risk. A diabetic woman is 60% more likely to die prematurely than a woman in the general population, while a man is 44% more likely. Early onset of the disease also reduces life expectancy. According to the study, those diagnosed under the age of 65 they have a 93% higher risk of premature death and live eight years less than non-diabetic people of the same age. Smoking also showed the greatest effect on mortality and on the life expectancy of people with diabetes. People with diabetes who smoke are 2.5 times more likely to die prematurely than people in the general population.