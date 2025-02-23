The image of the cat fleeing in terror in the idea of ​​getting wet is so widespread that many assume it as a universal truth. But is it true that all cats hate water? The short answer is no. Although most domestic felines prefer to stay dry, this generalization does not fully fit reality. There are factors biological, behavioral and even genetic that explain both their disdain for water and exceptions to this standard.

There are several theories that explain the aversion of many cats to the water. From a biological point of view, its fur is one of the main reasons since, unlike other animals, domestic cat hair It is not designed to repel waterso when it gets wet, it is completely soaked, increasing weight and hindering its movements. To this should be added that the drying process is slow and uncomfortable for them.

Another reason lies in his self -preservation instinct. Cats are meticulous animals with their hygiene, and a soaked fur not only alter its natural smell (Something that, in nature, could attract predators), but also makes them feel very vulnerable.

On the other hand, cold water abruptly its body temperatureand the fact of wetting suddenly can also generate stress. Being territorial animals and sensitive to changes in their environment, a negative experience related to water can easily reinforce its rejection.

His fascination with moving water

Interestingly, although many cats avoid getting wet, they show great interest in moving water. Who has not seen a cat hypnotized by an open tap or playing with the falling drops? This attraction can be explained for two reasons. By his Hunting instinct: the sound and movement of water arouse their curiosity, and for an atavistic Survival instinct: The running water is cooler and more safe than the stagnant.

Are there cats that enjoy water?

Yes, and in many cases, the predisposition to tolerate or even enjoy water has a genetic base. Some cat races are known for their affinity with water. The Van Turco, for example, has received the nickname of ‘Swimmer cat’ for his well -known hobby of dip. The Maine Coon cats, despite their dense fur, also show less aversion to the liquid element.





Other races such as Bengali, descendant of the Asian Leopard cat, and the Sphinx or Sphynx cat, which lacks the annoying fur that can soak up, are also usually more receptive to water, according to The Cat Fanciers’ Association.

Can a cat be taught to tolerate water?

Although genetic predisposition influences, The environment and experiences are also important. Cats exposed to water positively since they are puppies are more likely to tolerate it.

Similarly, gradually introducing them to contact with water, using positive reinforcements and respecting their limits, can help reduce their rejection.