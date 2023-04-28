The trailer for chapter 208 of “At the bottom there is room” It has already been shared and shows the arrival in Las Nuevas Lomas of a character dressed in a suit. After getting out of a taxi, you can only see the feet and hands of this person who arrives with suitcases at the Gonzales house. As is recalled, ‘Tito’, the friend of ‘Pepe’, is still traveling on the subject of the inheritance of his deceased relative, but after the advance, fans of the América TV series believe that the ex-partner of the ‘There’.

It should be noted that the Gonzales are now worried because ‘Tito’ no longer responds to his best friend’s messages. Therefore, it could be the return of the character played by Laszlo Kovacs. We will know this in the next episode of the national production, which opens tomorrow. VIDEO: America TV

