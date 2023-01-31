Is it the worst goal of the year? As moms say, ‘the cover’, video

There are very silly goals in the history of football. The plays are laughable and the fans are ready to upload the actions to their social networks.

Although the world rewards the best both with the puskasbecause one should be called anti Puskas.

The video says it all

And there is already a candidate, it is a bit in the C-series of Italy in the match between Cesena and the Fermana.

Manuel Fischnaller, Fermana player, scored 1-1 in a succession of errors in the rival’s defense. The goalkeeper couldn’t, the defender got confused and it was left to the striker, who didn’t forgive.

The tie was fair, not only because of the actions of the match, but also because Cesena could not have kept the three points, after the errors in the equality goal.

