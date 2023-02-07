After laser surgery, blurred vision can occur from 1 to 6 months, so care must be taken, therefore, a girl made an emotional gesture for her boyfriend who just had an eye operation.

Through the social network the @esenachoman account, he broadcasts videos with different themes, between parties, concerts, problems and various concepts, among his recordings he invites his girlfriend, how on this occasion she showed the tender action she did for him.

The boy who is famous on TikTok for his parodies, shared a video that went viral, titled, “love is blind”, where he showed that when he was present at a Liga MX soccer match at the popular Azteca Stadium, his girlfriend performed an emotional action, He narrated the game.

The boy during the clip recounted, “I don’t see anything because of my laser operation, but the good thing is that my girlfriend narrates the game”, followed by showing the players on the soccer field.

Throughout the audiovisual material, the man was shown wearing glasses after having recently undergone eye surgery, for which the girl starred in a unique moment.

It was possible to listen to the girl who narrated in a non-descriptive way by not recognizing the players, but making an effort so that her boyfriend could enjoy the game even if he could not see.

During the narration, the woman noted, “The other takes the ball from the other man and passes it to the other. He receives the ball and has it and passes it to the other. In the end, he passed the ball to her and she kept it, ”so the man was indecisive when processing the information that his loved one was telling him.

“That is love, excellent diction, there it is men”, “he narrates better than the Televisa commentators”, “Excellent narration… ESPN is looking for it”, Internet users pointed out.