“Italians first” not because they steal our jobs, not for a matter of an economic nature as we often hear from those who act in defense of our people



Immigrant, refugee, migrant, call it what you want. What is certain is that in recent years it is on him that the debate has escalated and various interpretations are played out on him as to what is right to do. A very provocative point of view of mine is that Europeans should join immigrants, refugees, migrants or whatever you want to call them to subvert the turbo-capitalist system for which in recent years the gap between rich and less rich has definitely widened, neo-capitalism for the use and consumption of a few is the real culprit of the exploitation of individuals as well as of peoples.

The question of why they are tricked into coming to Europe is simple. They serve to lower minimum wages by making them even lower. The will of those in economic power is to replace European labor with a cheaper one ready for anythingwhile competing with countries in Asia.

So the whole question about why Italians and Europeans should be helped first is based only on economic factors?

No, absolutely no. The first point to affirm and on which it is NOT possible to compromise is the sense of belonging and the feeling of sharing. Those who say “we need to help them” are right, it must be done and it must be done because it is essential to help the weak, people in difficulty.

But there is another issue that must be considered: let’s take one as an example family, its composition also concerns close relatives, those of blood and then those acquired. Everyone, it doesn’t matter if you’re left, right, center, non-partisan or whatever you want. Everyone, if they have the possibility, will first help their relative in need and then, if there is the possibility, the stranger. It is a normal and right fact, because the family is the cell of the society in which we live and our society is built by those who have preceded us: our fathers, our mothers and grandparents are those who, through sacrifice, have allowed this country to exist and become a world power. Respect for their sacrifices also depends on very precise choices, first the children of those who have contributed to making our country great.

