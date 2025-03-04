Some living beings take millions of years to evolve, while others do it in a matter of hours or minutes. Science has addressed this phenomenon from several perspectives. The simplest suggests that some beings have a greater capacity for evolution. Another explanation, more controversial, is The hypothesis of the goal evolution, which proposes that life is effective in adapting to its environment because the evolution itself can also evolve.

In other words, the processes that promote change in living beings do not always behave the same and follow alternate routes, according to environmental conditions.

The challenge of studying the goal evolution

Studying “the evolution of evolution” is a huge challenge for any scientist. The changes that appear in a flower or in an animal to be preserved during the following generations occur very slowly and depend on difficult concepts to control. Fortunately, researchers know what is needed to study this process: measure the evolutionary capacity of an organism (made up of its mutation and replication potential) and submit it to different contexts to verify if it advances in a single form.

In nature it is not possible to find similar conditions, but with supercomputers you can create evolutionary models that follow unalterable parameters. With simulations of organisms that are replicated, generations accelerators and manipulation of environmental factors, the principles of the meta-evolution can be glimpsed.

This was what some scientists from the University of Michigan (UM) did in a recent article published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (Pnas). They created virtual communities that had to interact with positive and negative elements of an environment to evolve towards better adapted organisms. At the same time that this virtual evolution occurred, the context of the environment changed (it became more or less hostile), so that the evolution mechanisms changed according to “the new rules of the game.”

The strange relationship between boom evolutionary in an African lake and the explosion of a supernova About 2.5 million years ago the land received space radiation from a supernova; At the same time some organisms seemed to diversify.

A brief theory about evolution

In school it is taught that evolution is possible thanks to the mechanism of natural selection. Only better adapted organisms survive and reproduce, inheriting their characteristics to their offspring. Over time, these new skills, along with other environmental factors, lead to a new species that can no longer reproduce with the one that gave rise to it.

But for evolutionary biology, history is a bit more complex. If evolution is an engine, the gasoline that drives it is the mutations of an organism. These are changes in the DNA sequence of a living being that gives it new characteristics to deal with environmental challenges. However, rather than creating skills in organisms, mutations are important because they encourage genetic diversity in a community, which is finally the raw material that natural selection takes.

Evolutionary capacity also adapts

Science calls evolutionary capacity to the potential of a species to generate Genetic variability and adaptation over time. In theory, the genetic variability of a community can be forced externally and, therefore, the evolutionary capacity of an organism. It can also occur in natural circumstances: the engine that drives evolution is likely to also adapt, according to the needs of the community.

“Through the use of evolutionary and self -replicating computer programs, we discover that multiple ways emerge simultaneously to increase the capacity for evolution and clearly help adaptation,” says the scientific article.

In their model, they discovered that the evolutionary capacity uses at least two different ways to help itself. The first takes into account genetic diversity and allows organisms to adapt to already known environments; The second implies higher mutation rates and helps a rapid adaptation to new environments. The existence of the two ways, at least in a virtual context, offers some clues about the alleged evolution that evolves according to the environment.

“Life is very, very good to solve problems. If you look around, there is so much diversity in life, and that all these things come from a common ancestor seems really surprising. Why is evolution so apparently creative? It seems that perhaps that ability is something that evolved by itself, “said Luis Zaman, the main author of the evolutionary research and biologist of the UM.

The oldest ancestor of mammals is found in Mallorca, Spain The gorgonopsy were teraste with the first characteristics of mammals. The oldest of these animals has been found buried in an island in Spain.

The authors are aware of the limitations of their article and indicate that it must be taken cautiously. At the moment, they explain that their virtual organisms can only be equated with unicellular and asexual organisms that do not perceive the environment. Even so, the results are convincing enough to join the evidence of the controversial hypothesis of the goal evolution.