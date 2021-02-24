One of the most recurrent criticisms of the great architecture of the last decades is that, in many cases, it aspires to erect monumental buildings without taking into account their final use. It seems like a beginner’s fad, but Spain is full of half-finished constructions that attest that, when function is not taken into account, what remains is a photogenic and empty shell. However, times change and architectural thinking also, as the architect Giovanni de Niederhäusern asserts. “Our projects always revolve from the beginning around the end user,” he explains. “You have to change your point of view. Instead of focusing on technical elements, we focus on quality as perceived by the end user ”.

De Niederhäusern serves us on the other side of the computer screen from his office at Pininfarina headquarters, where he serves as Senior Vice President of Architecture. The Italian firm is a global design institution, but most people associate its name not with architecture, but with something much lighter and faster: automobiles. Founded in 1930 as a body shop and still run today by the descendants of Battista “Pinin” Farina, Pininfarina evokes some of the most decisive vehicles of the 20th century, from the Fiat 124 to the Rolls-Royce Camargue, from astonishing showroom prototypes that never Legends such as the Ferrari Testarossa were even manufactured. “The aim of this house has never been to make just beautiful cars, but to invent new ways of conceiving the car. Pininfarina was the first designer to envision the car as a fluid object, almost a work of art with its own character. It was revolutionary ”.

Today Pininfarina is a global firm listed on the Italian stock exchange with departments dedicated to industrial, interior and architectural design. This versatility does not only respond to a dragging effect of the brand or a series of aesthetic tics, but to the evolution of the sector. In 2021, designing a home is more like designing a car than building a house from the last century. “The car was the first complex object,” explains Niederhäusern about a union between technology and habitability that explains everything from the dashboard of a sports car to the home automation app that allows you to turn on the air conditioning or lower the bedroom blinds even if we are not in home. It alludes, for example, to the way in which the boundaries between traditional construction and industrial manufacturing have been blurred. Today, a good part of the elements necessary to put a building on its feet and make it habitable come from factories, not from the usual masonry.

Liora, one of the study’s most recent projects, is currently being built on Estepona beach together with the Spanish developer Excem Real State. Near the sea, distributed in few floors that barely raise its profile over the surroundings, surrounded by 20,000 square meters of native vegetation that creates a microclimate around the building and blends in with the environment, this luxury residential project – includes 37 residential units – shows that exclusivity today is not only in urbanizations based on fenced and impregnable enclosures. “We did not want to plant a megastructure, but to look for something more subtle, smoother,” he says. “Well-being is something tangible and intangible. For example, it depends on air, light, materials, and pollution. Aesthetics also play a role. It is not just about creating fluid forms that are reminiscent of nature, but about integrating that nature into the home. We like to talk about biophilia, which is a concept that focuses on maximizing the good perception of the environment ”.

A good example is the use that has been given to an area as apparently utilitarian and inhospitable as the parking lot located between the farm and the Estepona beach. “Instead of including large private gardens, we have transformed the parking area into a promenade,” says the architect. “A kind of tropical garden accessible to the surrounding residents, and not just to the inhabitants of the building. It is important to us to give something back to the local community. Compensate for our impact ”.

This model of sustainability comes at a time when some of the postulates of luxury residential architecture continue to generate controversy. Suffice it to see the controversy related to the tower projected in the bay of Malaga. Or the platforms to save the Spanish coastline, already punished by decades of uncontrolled urbanism. Here, the approach is another. “The luxury of the future will not only consist of expensive materials, or exclusivity, but something softer, more subtle,” explains de Niederhäusern. “In fact, we will stop using the word luxury.”

The transformation process has accelerated over a year that has thrown many convictions about the future of cities into question. “With the pandemic, many things have changed. And some will never be the same again. One of them is the perception of space. Staying locked up at home for months has shown us that our homes were not up to the mark we needed. For example, 60% of Italians have considered moving house after the pandemic ”, points out the architect. These new needs not only refer to the availability of outdoor areas, nature or healthy environments, which is what urbanites who have spent months contemplating their patio of lights dream of, but also to the way we use our houses. “Architecture has to learn to be resilient, because we do different things in the same space. We watch a movie in the living room, but we also exercise ”.

Giovanni de Niederhäusern mentions, for example, the need for houses to be not just a handful of square meters fitted out for living, but residential units with access to common services, following the residential model adopted today by part of the luxury hospitality industry or some urban developers: owned and rented homes, but with the facilities and services of a hotel. “All of this was already in Liora before the pandemic, but we are studying how to reinforce everything that has to do with health,” says Pininfarina’s senior vice president of architecture. In the models released by the studio, Liora has the appearance of a device high tech surrounded by nature but without raising his voice –or height– more than necessary. Is it the end of skyscrapers? “I am not against vertical architecture, because it is very efficient and helps to communicate the importance of a certain authority”, responds from Niederhäusern. “But the symbolic value of architecture is increasingly associated with its values. It doesn’t matter if you move vertically or horizontally. The important thing is the reason why this is done ”.