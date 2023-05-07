“I was promised to get as many ammunition and weapons as we need to continue fighting,” Prigozhin said.

The head of the “Wagner” group had “complained” that he had not received any additional ammunition from Moscow, before the expected withdrawal of his forces from Bakhmut due to heavy losses and insufficient supplies.

added Prigozhin In an audio message on his media service channel on the site Telegram: “Until today no one has come to provide us with the necessary ammunition…to provide it in the necessary volume. There can be no attack without destroying the enemy’s weapons…without overcoming the enemy’s (combat) systems“.

He noted that the forcesWagnerIt lacks ammunition and cannot continue any further attacks near the city, which has been under Russian siege for nearly ten months.

And those were his statements before he announced on Sunday that he had received a promise to obtain all the necessary supplies and ammunition.

Wagner’s forces captured 95 percent of Bakhmut, he said, a city in eastern Ukraine that had a population of more than 70,000 before the war.