Bolivia.- A drone captured the alleged “chupacabra“In a field of crops in Bolivia, the inhabitants assure that he killed several cows in different towns.

In a Bolivian crop field, a drone managed to capture a strange creature that runs on two legs, similar to the descriptions of the “mythical chupacabra”.

The inhabitants believe that it is the chupacabrasince the peasants report that they have lost cows, llamas and alpacas, due to a strange creature.

Bent over and on two legs, the creature was captured, which they think it’s the chupacabra. Carla Flores, a young filmmaker, analyzed the images captured with the drone and described that it is something strange.

Farmers denounced that dozens of animals died strangely in several towns in La Paz, Oruro.

The residents do not believe that it was a pumadue to the wounds they found on the animals, such as a hole in the neck.

The peasants ask for help to track him down in order to hunt him downThey showed the injuries suffered by their animals, who say it was the chupacabra.

Even Mauricio Russo, an expert in paranormal phenomena, came to the place and detailed that the animals had a hole in their necksa trait of the chupacabra.

The authorities have not ruled out that it could be a puma or a coyote with mange, which they would confuse with the appearance of the supposed chupacabra.

THE DEBATE.