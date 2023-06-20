Is the Chan Li S1 Pro in Mazatlan, Sinaloa? This is what thousands of Internet users have questioned on social networks, after the iconic car with capacity for three passengers was tasted circulating in the streets of the ‘Pacific’s pearl’.

It was through social networks where the content creator ‘I am Saltlegs’. He shared his experience traveling in one of these small electric cars, which in his opinion could become a sustainable way of traveling in Mazatlán.

In the recording that has been shared via social networks, the youtuber and tiktoker showed how this compact electric vehicle provides service in a local taxi application.

It was after the viralization of the video that many Internet users questioned whether the vehicle that made it a taxi in Sinaloa is really the ‘Chang Li S1 Pro’, the Chinese car of 20 thousand pesos.

Although the news would seem encouraging. When analyzing the images of the publication, it was possible to verify that the vehicle in which the content creator ‘Soy Patasalada’ traveled, is actually a x4e, a vehicle assembled by the Mexican company ‘Ev motors’.

The X4e vehicle that shares many similarities with the iconic Chang Li S1 Pro, is priced at its most basic version of $148,200 pesos which offers 50 km of driving autonomy. While its most equipped version that offers up to 170 km of driving autonomy has a value of $192,500 pesos.

This electric car that has been captured in Mazatlán, Sinaloa has great attributes, since when buying it you can choose between 21 colors of your choice, premium finishes and great comfort thanks to its wide spaces.