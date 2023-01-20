Without a doubt, the choice of the name of the children is an important matter, since it is their first letter of introduction, which is why a woman has been severely criticized on social networks for having been inspired by a dating app to choose the name of your baby.

Although many people take a long time to be able to choose the name for their children, there are those who seem to have it very clear long before, like the protagonist of the following story that has become a trend on virtual platforms.

It was through a group of social network Facebook where the woman announced that she had made the decision to put her little “Tinderleigh” babythat is, it was inspired by the famous dating app Tinder.

In it group called “Space Coast Mom Life”the young mother shared with the rest of the moms that make up the group that she had an argument with her husband due to the controversial name she chose for her daughter.

In this sense, the woman emphasized that she and her now husband had met through the dating platformso that was what had motivated her to want to name the baby that way.

“I want to name it Tinderleigh because we met on Tinder a little over a year ago. The site helped me find my true love and I think the name is perfect,” she wrote. Meanwhile, she explained that the man thinks it is shameful to call the little girl that.

It was in this way that, after having explained the reasons why she argued with her sentimental partner, she asked the mothers of the Meta virtual platform group to give her advice to convince him that it is a special name for her.

However, after going viral, instead of receiving recommendations or support from Internet users, only received ridicule and all series of criticisms of the name that he had chosen.

“The next baby will be called Divorceleigh,” commented a netizen, referring to the fact that the situation could lead to divorce.