White House Middle East Affairs Coordinator Brett McGurk returns to the Middle East again amid continued faltering negotiations between Israel and Hamas, and amid regional and international fears that the Israeli army will carry out its threat to invade the Rafah area, as he is scheduled to visit Cairo on Wednesday, then Tel Aviv on the day. Next, amid hopes that he will succeed in advancing mediation efforts between the two sides of the conflict, and convincing the Israeli government to postpone its expected ground operation.

