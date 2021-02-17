Metal Gear Solid became a franchise with an uncertain future, since Konami maintains rights, but Hideo kojima is completely out.

After the drama between the company and the developer, we had a few more installments in the saga that failed to convince the public, so their future is a mystery.

If this weren’t enough, another project by Metal gearwas canceled, although this time it was not within the domain of the video game.

The Metal Gear board game was canceled

Many fans believed that Metal gear would die after the break between Konami and Hideo Kojima, but as far as we have seen, the company intends to continue exploiting it.

Several years have passed since we saw a new installment in the saga; however, the license continues to appear on slot machines and even table games.

IDW was tasked with releasing a physical version of Metal gear, but recently confirmed its cancellation due to a very strange reason, considering how long it had been in development.

This board game will never hit stores.

Although the game was delayed twice, the company in charge reported that they had to cancel it because the changes necessary to make it in perfect condition exceeded the deadline for publication.

It seems that such a delay did not please the executives in charge, who decided to cut development short and left us wanting to have a board game of Metal gear.

Apparently the designer Emerson Matsuuchi tried to buy the license with advances to IDW, but this one refused and preferred to lose all the work; However, Matsuuchi is seeking to acquire permission directly from Konami.

Anyway, the creators of this board game preferred to kill their project rather than do something similar to Cyberpunk 2077, and they left us all wanting.

