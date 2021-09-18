The hotel sector was one of the most affected by the pandemic. Leisure tourism was harmed by the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) on distance and the rules for the functioning of establishments. But, as happens in other activities, little by little, the hotel industry is returning to normality. However, many people still wonder if it is safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic.

The answer to this question is: yes, it is safe, as long as the cleaning protocols for rooms and common areas are observed and the minimum distance of one and a half meters between people is respected. If you are thinking of traveling and staying in a hotel, to ensure a smooth trip, check out some points that should be considered before staying in a hotel, resort or inn.

Although hotels are very safe places, it is necessary to assess the proximity between them and the points that will be visited – preferably, those that are outdoors or in airy places, and the transport options available.

The best option is to use a private car or, when the destination is far away, and the trip is by plane, to rent a car during the stay, avoiding the use of public transport and even transport by application.

Most hotels have posted on their websites and social media information about the prevention measures they have taken, but it is worth getting in touch to find out if these measures are sufficient for your personal criteria. Take the opportunity to ask:

• What is the hotel’s total capacity and what occupancy rate they are currently operating at;

• Whether there is an obligation to use masks in common areas for customers and employees;

• If the hotel makes available to guests and employees 70% alcohol gel or another product with virucidal and bactericidal action, such as Nano Protect Antiseptic for Hands;

• How meals are served;

• How is the use of decks, swimming pools, playgrounds and other leisure facilities being?

• How the cleaning of door handles, handrails and high-contact surfaces such as the reception desk is carried out.

It is important that the establishment intensify the cleaning of these surfaces, using specific products, with proven efficiency and long-lasting effect.

It is recommended that the hotel be of sufficient size and structure for guests to move around comfortably, respecting social distance. Common areas must be large and have natural ventilation.​

Give preference to places with large outdoor spaces, but that offer structures and activities that can be used, without crowding, even on rainy days. The responsibility for health and safety must be shared by everyone. This means that care has to be shared between hotels and customers.

Know your rights and duties, that is: use mask in common areas, avoid crowding; use 70% alcohol gel or hand sanitizer before and after touching high-contact surfaces such as counters, elevator buttons and door handles; do not enter the elevator if it is busy. And postpone the trip if you have any symptoms, such as cough and fever.

