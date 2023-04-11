In this context, Dr. Heba Moqaddam, a specialist in hematology and oncology at the American University Hospital in Beirut, spoke to Sky News Arabia, and explained that cancer patients have several types, including those who can fast, while there is a segment of patients who cannot fast.

The hematologist and oncologist explained the following:

Fasting is prohibited for cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, and we advise them not to fast during the treatment period, because their bodies require plenty of fluid intake and regular meals.

Some patients need a continuous food program at a rate of 4 hours between one meal and the other, and these need constantly high calories.

It is required not to lose weight for patients receiving chemotherapy.

The necessity of increasing fluid intake to cleanse the body, especially the liver and kidneys, from the effects of chemical treatments and excrete them with urine.

Some patients develop infections and a rise in body temperature, and these people are in constant need of medicines and fluids, and long hours of fasting may harm them.

Patients who can fast.. who are they?

A person with cancer should fast if he is in good health and has finished his chemotherapy and home remedies (pills).