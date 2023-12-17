We don't have to explain to you that police cars are allowed to drive faster than the speed limit during emergency drives, otherwise chases would become very boring. Just think of the chase scene from the classic Ali G Indahouse (check at the bottom of the page). Can the police always drive past speed cameras with impunity without fines? The short answer: that's right. But can't ambulance and fire brigade cars also receive fines?

A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service told TopGear Netherlands: 'Priority vehicles of, among others, the police, the fire brigade and emergency services (ambulances) can be put on a so-called “whitelist”. License plates on the whitelist are automatically filtered out for minor or minor traffic violations (and therefore do not receive a decision).' In plain English: police, ambulance and fire brigade cars do not receive fines from speed cameras or section checks.

Not more than 50 km/h too fast

In principle, police cars and ambulances can drive too fast past speed cameras or too quickly through section checks with impunity, but they are not allowed to go too far. If a priority vehicle is flashed at more than 50 km/h, the driver will be asked to respond by the Public Prosecution Service. Even if an accident occurs, there must be accountability.

But what prevents an officer from speeding to the station at the end of his shift because he wants to celebrate the weekend? The spokesperson said that the Public Prosecution Service carries out random checks on flash photos of license plates on this whitelist. They then look to see if there are flashing lights. The driver may then be summoned.

What happens if I buy an old police car?

Once a police car's service is over, the car can often be used again in the autumn of its life. Just notice how many white Tourans with sill protectors you see driving as a taxi in Amsterdam. You also increasingly see Mercedes A-classes with holes in the roof on well-known sales websites. Don't buyers of used police cars also get speeding fines?

Unfortunately, buying a used police car is not lifehack to blow through speed checks without limits. If a police car, ambulance or fire truck is sold, the license plate will be removed from the whitelist. Then it is a license plate just like any other, and the owner of the car will simply receive fines at home.