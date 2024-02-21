Is the story between Giorgia Meloni and Andrea Giambruno really over? Sources very close to the couple say no

The love very often it ends and when this happens relationships can break down in different ways. If there are children, the relationship between the two parents must continue, above all for the good of the children. Surely some couples, despite separation, maintain excellent relationships, due to years of shared feelings. Just as happens in the case of Giorgia Meloni And Andrea Giambruno who maintain an excellent relationship. But many argue that it's not really over between the two, given their frequent meetings.

Giorgia Meloni and Andrea Giambruno

Giorgia Meloni he is the current President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic. She was born in Rome in 1977, she was interested in politics from a young age, until 2014, the year in which she founded the party Brothers of Italy. In that same year, Giorgia met and began a relationship with Andrea Giambruno, Italian journalist. From their love, a daughter was born in 2016, Geneva, who is now 7 years old. Since October, the story between the two has ended and Meloni herself announces the end.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lmt4MxhcYG8

But, many think that in reality their story never really ended. Without a doubt, the combination of private and working life is not always simple and given the roles held by the two lovers, the situation is even more complex. Also, put on the back burner 10 years of love and respect, it's not always easy.

Both Giorgia and Andrea have always maintained that they want to maintain good relationships and frequent meetings for the sake of their daughter Ginevra. But, according to many people, these meetings, which take place both in Rome and Milan, are numerous. The last meeting with Andrea Giambruno, held a few days ago, took place in the home of the Prime Minister, on the occasion of Giorgia Meloni's birthday. Politics has in fact shut down 47 candles and, at the private party were present the sister of Georgie, Ariannawith her husband Lollobrigidaand a few close friends.

Giambruno, Mediaset journalist will be back on air in a few months and at least for the moment he won't miss any opportunity to see his ex-partner and daughter. Certainly this attitude also serves to protect Geneva from possible shortcomings. But all these meetings, including the political conference and the Christmas trip to Milan, support the thesis according to which the great love between the two never completely disappeared.

Giambrunoin reference to this matter He says:

“I have nothing to say about it. I don't talk about my private relationship with Giorgia. Feelings are a serious and intimate thing that remain a private matter.”

Voices very close to the former couple claim that in reality, their love story never really ended. And that, in addition to respect and love for their daughter, there is much more that still keeps them together.