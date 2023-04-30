Now that the combustion engine seems to have started its farewell tour, manufacturers want to pull out all the stops for a grand finale one more time. This, together with the electric revolution, ensures that cars with more than 1,000 hp and much more torque are no longer exceptions. It is therefore not inconceivable that a car with a top speed of 500 km/h will soon be seen as normal.

But where is it going? Do we get a special driver’s license for cars with a lot of power? Or is there a maximum top speed agreed? These are questions that remain unanswered for now. To paint a picture of what to expect, we ask four hypercar brand bosses for their thoughts. We ask them about the top speeds and performance that will be served in the future. And is it really necessary or advisable to drive faster than 500 km/h?

Mate Rimac

Well, no one needs to drive 500 km/h per se and no one needs a hypercar, but life isn’t just about the problems we have to solve in order to survive. You should have one pair of shoes and one pair of pants. You shouldn’t be watching TV. You shouldn’t have to do anything beyond surviving.

If a rally of 50 hypercars hits a city, that city is flat. There are tens of thousands of people on the streets, little kids touch the cars, take pictures, sit in them, get inspired by them. What other product in the world can do that? What else can you put in front of people that causes such fascination? I always say that cars are the sum of human ingenuity and knowledge.

Everything is included: materials science, dynamics, simulations, electronics, software. It is also an art object. In terms of performance, we raise the bar higher and higher, we show what is possible. And it’s an interesting competition that’s been going on since, well, Gordon Murray’s McLaren F1. We are now at a point, close to 500 km/h, where both Koenigsegg and Bugatti say they will never make a car faster than the current one.

Christian von Koenigsegg

There you have a point. What is Koenigsegg’s biggest contribution to society? We make very few cars that are terribly expensive for the ultra-wealthy car enthusiast, but we are also inventors and producers of interesting technology that can be applied in more ordinary cars. We show that you can make your dream come true, that very special things are indeed possible, cheer things up, give people faith and confidence.

John Hennessey

I think we’ve all made our dreams come true, to some extent. I hear that regularly, that we inspire others, especially young people. 30 years ago it was me standing on the side of a test track and seeing Mario Andretti in a McLaren F1 passing by at over 350 km/h, and that was one of my inspirations. For me, my family and my business, it’s about much more than just selling cars and growing. I feel that we affect lives in a way.

Back to the question: I think performance validation is always important. People always look at numbers, but in the end I only hear from the people who drive our cars the stories about the sensation, the experience. And yet: I always want to climb a mountain that is even higher than the previous one.

Christian von Koenigsegg

On the other hand, there’s a price to pay for top speed, because everything else in the car has to cope with it. You have to lower your downforce, there has to be certain tire technology, specific suspension technology, gear ratios – all of which add weight. So especially given the road network, it makes no sense to go any faster. If you want to go even faster, you can take a rocket car to the salt flats.

Gordon Murray

I agree with these guys, especially with what you said, Mate… You have to be inspiring in this business. We have to do these things to give people a push, to make them look up to something and experience excitement.

I have to say, I can honestly say, with my hand on my heart, that when I made F1 I didn’t have any specific goals in terms of performance – it just turned out to be incredibly fast. The only reason I had to calculate the top speed was that I had to make a choice with the gear ratios, and then it turned out to run 386 km/h.

It’s perfectly legitimate to set goals in terms of lap times, top speeds or acceleration speeds because it’s inspiring, but in our particular company we don’t do that. We focus on driving. If someone thinks that a 1,000-pound car with 650 horsepower won’t feel fast… Well, you don’t have to measure that. He will feel fast.