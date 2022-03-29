Is it really her? Unrecognizable compared to how we are used to seeing her: Charlene of Monaco after her long hospitalization in Switzerland

Charlene of Monaco she returned home after months spent in South Africa and hospitalization in Switzerland. For a long time, the princess was forced to stay away from her husband Albert II of Monaco and her children Jacques and Gabriella.

First the rumors about what had happened to her and then the news of ainfection of the otolaryngologist system.

According to the latest updates released, it would seem that Charlene of Monaco has not recovered permanently. However, the doctors would allow her to go back home for the period of convalescence.

The note was published in a official press releasebelow:

In agreement with her doctors, given the encouraging result of the treatments, the princess will continue her recovery in the Principality, with her husband and children at her side. SAS has happily reunited with your family and loved ones.

The Subjects were very happy to hear the news and hope to see you soon in upcoming events. It would appear, according to widespread rumors, that Charlene of Monaco is currently in the Roc Agel estate.

Charlene of Monaco’s photo

The princess wants to stay out of the spotlight, but the paparazzi have managed to photograph it at the airport and the photo quickly spread across the web. She looked very different, totally unrecognizable. There is no confirmation that it is really her, even though her coat and boots are just those of Charlene’s style. She has much shorter hair and a very blond color. Here she is:

Is it really her? Is your change due to your health conditions that worry everyone today? The rumors are many and some even speak of a possible divorce with Prince Albert II. Others, however, claim that the princess is not at all happy to be back home and that her desire is to moving to Switzerland. How is Charlene from Monaco really doing?