Born in 2007, individual systematic savings plans (PIAS) are one of the main instruments designed to accumulate long-term capital that complements the retirement pension, although they can be used for any other purpose. These insurances, which had 1.2 million users last year —that is, 16.75% less than the previous year—, are endowed with interesting advantages, but also with some important limits, for which the experts advise deepen their knowledge, with the aim of establishing if they are really a useful tool in each case or if it is necessary to orient themselves rather towards alternative options.

PIAS are savings insurance in which the user makes periodic contributions that – unlike similar products, such as pension plans or insured provident plans (PPA) – can be rescued at any time. Liquidity is, in fact, the first positive aspect of PIAS highlighted by the financial expert of the bank comparator iAhorro, Antonio Gallardo. In general, requesting the return of the capital saved in a PIAS is free. However, “some products have certain penalties, higher if the rescue is made in the first years of hiring,” Gallardo clarifies.

It should also be taken into account that contributions cannot exceed 8,000 euros per year and that these do not give the right to any type of deduction in personal income tax, as is the case with pension plans and PPAs. The total savings accumulated with a PIAS, in addition, cannot exceed 240,000 euros, and can only be contributed for 30 years.

Cost effectiveness

In the so-called guaranteed PIAS the capital contributed is not lost in any case. In return, the insurer offers an extremely low profitability for them, very similar to what is usually given in bank deposits. “The ceiling for this interest rate is established annually by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, so that insurers do not commit themselves beyond their possibilities,” underlines Carlos Lluch, technical director of the Lluch y Juelich insurance brokerage. This year the limit is 0.54%.

There are also PIAS that reinvest the premiums in funds and can be adapted to the risk profile that each user can assume, from the most conservative to the most aggressive. “With such disparate risks, their profitability is highly variable,” says Gallardo. “For example, last year there were quite a few PIAS with annual losses of more than 15%, but those same the previous year exceeded 20% of gain,” he adds.

Even in the case of a guaranteed PIAS, Lluch advises to pay attention to everything that the insurer will deduct from the premium contributed before applying the interest in favor of the client, that is, “the administration expenses, the benefit that it hopes to obtain, the sales commissions, surcharges for installment payments and premiums corresponding to risk coverage (death, in general) and to the Insurance Compensation Consortium for these coverage ”, he lists. If for these concepts the insured pays more than what he receives for the interest rate, his assets will be diminished. A not so unusual case, according to this broker.

Advantage

The second great advantage of PIAS that Gallardo emphasizes is its tax treatment. As long as the redemption of the money poured into this insurance is made when more than five years have passed after the first contribution, and this is made in the form of a life annuity (that is, not all at once), the capital gains obtained will not will be taxed.

At that time, the capital accumulated with the PIAS will be transferred to an annuity insurance (a product that in turn has a certain profitability), so that each month a fraction is returned to the insured, until his death. The user who collects the rent must pay taxes, but only for a part of this, which it depends on the age at which the money begins to be received. The proportion of income subject to personal income tax ranges from 40% for those under 40 years of age, to 8% for those over 70 years of age. In this way, since the type of personal income tax that is applied is 19%, of every 100 euros of income collected, in these two cases the user will pay the Treasury 7.60 euros and 1.52 euros, respectively.

recommendations

“For a person who wants to build long-term capital, little by little from very early, aimed at supplementing his public pension, PIAS can be an extraordinary tool,” suggests financial advisor Rafael Velázquez Goya. For the same reason, Gallardo advises against this instrument to anyone who wants to dispose of all the accumulated capital at the same time and in too short a period of time, since in this case the tax advantages disappear. “It is interesting to leave small contributions, but always bearing in mind that you have to build a capital high enough to get a life annuity that is a true complement to the pension,” he says.

“If I only saved 10,000 euros and were to retire at 65, my life annuity would be barely 30 euros a month,” explains Gallardo in this regard. “On the contrary, if I want a monthly income of about 200 euros, I would have to save about 70,000 euros.” For this reason, this expert maintains that “PIAS can be recommended for everyone, but only viable for those who have a high saving capacity.”

Despite his positive view of this type of savings insurance, Velázquez warns: “In this country, what is useful today and offers certain benefits, tomorrow could stop being so due to legal insecurity that, sometimes, causes them to be eliminated, And this can not be”. In his opinion, “there is an urgent need for a vision of the future for long-term retirement-oriented savings, and this product with some tweaking and some additional tax advantage can meet the objective.”

Shades

Who not only does not recommend hiring a PIAS, but also eliminated this product from its proposals to clients many years ago, is Lluch. The first reason he uses is an excessive rigidity of this insurance when rescuing it. “The logical thing would be to be able to choose where to invest the capital accumulated with the PIAS, since we can find ourselves faced with different options for profitability and investment security. But, upon expiration of the PIAS, the insurer will not look for the most profitable product, but will place that capital in its life annuity insurance ”, Lluch emphasizes. It is true that the insured may decide to take out life annuity insurance with another company, but in this case it will be considered that he has redeemed the capital at once and will lose the tax benefits. In short, if you transform the capital into life annuity and do so with the same insurer to benefit from them, “you lose an opportunity for improvement”, in Lluch’s words.

This broker is also very skeptical when evaluating the tax treatment reserved for PIAS, which, sarcastically, defines “fantastic”. “How can they not have good taxation if what we are really doing is recovering money for which we have already paid taxes?” And he does this example: “If the insured is 67 years old and receives 1,000 euros, he will be taxed for 20% of this income, that is, he must include 200 euros in his personal income tax. But those 1,000 euros are not interest, but a mere fragmented return over time of the money contributed that remains after deducting expenses and increased with interest; therefore, if you paid taxes when you earned that money, the fact that IRPF is applied again when you recover them, even if it is only over 20%, implies double taxation ”, he quits.