Is it possible to accomplish an impossible feat? How often it is served on television, on the web or in printed newspapers: nothing is really impossible and this news is proof of it! Apparently science has finally explained like being able to take a little walk on the water and, with due care, be able to create an event that is more unique than rare. You can also try it at home, as the proposed ingredients are easily available in normal home kitchens or supermarkets.

In fact, all you have to do is buy cornstarch (corn starch) And that’s it! Were you thinking of something much more particular? But no, this simple culinary ingredient will be enough for you to live one of the experiences that you can live even once in your life alone or with friends. It will certainly be a perfect social experiment to bring to your social networks, in case you are used to TikTok or other similar network.

It is possible to walk on water with a few simple steps, but it takes attention

In order to try this scientific experiment, and thus be able to confirm that it is possible to walk on water, we recommend that you use as an aquatic base a paddling pool or a fairly large container; in this way you will not have any depth problems and everything will be much easier. After purchasing the cornstarch, you will need to dilute it with water directly in the practical pool. This will create both a solid and a liquid layer, capable of making you perform the extraordinary gesture.

To do that, though, you’ll need to use a great impact force with the sole of the foot (or with the palm of your hand, if you don’t trust it) and go firm. This will create the patina that can support you; entering the pool gently or with little decision, it will allow the fluid not to solidify and the result will be nothing more than immersion in the water. The ingredients to be mixed, therefore, they are water and 50% cornstarch each and everything will depend on the size of the container used.