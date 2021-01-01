In order to get vaccinated against coronavirus in the capital, it is not at all necessary to have a Moscow residence permit. This is reported on the portal of the Moscow mayor’s office…

The main thing is that a person has a compulsory health insurance policy (MHI), and in which region it was issued, it does not matter. In addition, in order to be vaccinated, it is also not at all necessary to be attached to any medical organization in Moscow.

Who can get vaccinated now?

Currently, Muscovites over 60 years old (they belong to the highest risk group) who do not have chronic diseases included in the list of contraindications or their exacerbations can be vaccinated against COVID-19. It:

liver and kidney disease;

severe dysfunction of the endocrine system (diabetes mellitus);

severe diseases of the hematopoietic system;

epilepsy, stroke and other diseases of the central nervous system;

diseases of the cardiovascular system (heart attack, myocarditis, endocarditis, pericarditis, ischemic heart disease);

primary and secondary immunodeficiency, autoimmune diseases;

lung diseases, asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) in patients with metabolic syndrome and diabetes mellitus, allergic reactions, atopy, eczema.

A person should also not be sick with ARVI for two weeks before vaccination or be sick at the time of vaccination. In addition, it is important that a citizen who decides to be vaccinated has not been vaccinated in the past 30 days, and also has not participated in a clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine.

Citizens who have reached the age of 18 working in spheres and organizations where they have to contact a large number of people can also get vaccinated against COVID-19. An exception is pregnant or lactating women.

Areas and organizations whose employees can be vaccinated in the first place:

medicine (public and private institutions);

culture (public and private institutions);

city ​​social services;

industry;

energy;

catering;

sport;

non-profit organizations;

volunteers;

education (public and private institutions);

trade and services;

centers of public services “My Documents”;

transport;

media;

Housing and utilities;

law enforcement agencies;

religious organizations.

What do you need to get vaccinated?

To get vaccinated, you need a passport and compulsory medical insurance policy. Where the policy was issued – in Moscow or another region – does not matter. It also does not matter whether you are attached to some kind of metropolitan clinic. For people working in the industries listed above, a document will be required that confirms the fact of working in Moscow in the relevant industry (this can be, for example, a certificate from the place of work).

In total, 70 vaccination points have been opened in Moscow on the basis of urban adult polyclinics. They work daily from 08:00 to 20:00. The recording is available two weeks in advance. If you are not attached to a Moscow clinic, on the website mos.ru select the county where you live or the county where the vaccine is convenient. After that, you will be offered phone numbers and addresses of city polyclinics where you can get vaccinated. You need to call the appropriate medical facility and make an appointment.

You can also sign up for vaccination through the mobile applications “My Moscow”, “State services of Moscow”, “EMIAS. INFO “or on the website emias.info or in the information kiosks of city polyclinics. You can cancel the recording in the same way.