To be dad or mother is, perhaps, the biggest challenge that someone has to go through. At least this statement will be difficult to refute for those who travel or have traveled. These roles, for life, invite you to think that you are never ready for it As the boys get older

It is the latter where I want to put the focus. I think it can be done and I want to approach it based on the concept of “school for parents”. All over the world I worked with qualified teams, especially in Scandinavian countries, and they have this ingrained idea where they reflect on how to carry out motherhood and fatherhood since before conception.

Let’s not imagine school for parents as a place in which certain knowledge is “studied” and then an examination is taken of the way of raising children, but rather in a space to reflect on that role. I believe that a school for parents is vital. Here, some pillars.

Let’s not imagine the school for parents as a place where certain kinds of knowledge are “studied”. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

“School for parents”: 4 essentials

– Awareness of what we are

No one can know the child better than their caregivers. They must convince and agree with their children about what they want; You have to be clear about the order of communication with your child, encourage him. In the vast majority of people, the importance of being a father and mother is not clear.

“The role of father or mother invites you to think that you are never prepared for it”, says Edgardo De Vincenzi. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

– Responsible exercise

How fatherhood and motherhood is exercised in the family depends on whether the child can then continue to advance in each sphere where he interacts, so that he finds the possibility of realizing his potential.

– Listen to the children

In a context such as the coronavirus pandemic and social isolation, attention must be paid to the emotional aspect of children, strengthening ties and emotional connection. Adults must be vigilant because, in general, they cannot express their emotions in words and it is possible that they express it with behavior.

Being a parent is perhaps the biggest challenge anyone has to go through. Photo: Shutterstock illustration.

– Manage their and our emotions

Family organization is important, with routines that provide the youngest with internal order, which gives them emotional stability to anticipate situations.

Finally, I must say that this thought is not generalized and it would be good if there was a conscience. It is a principle of comparative education, a subject that implies taking the qualities of an educational system that trains citizens and taking the good out of each of those countries to do something in ours.

By Prof. Dr. Edgardo De Vincenzi, President of the World Confederation of Education (COMED).