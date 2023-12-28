“Lenta.ru”: in a number of regions of Russia, the launch of fireworks and fireworks will entail a fine

Residents of a number of Russian regions may face punishment for setting off fireworks on New Year's Day. The corresponding ban was introduced by the Rostov, Bryansk, Kursk, Belgorod and Voronezh regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea and the federal city of Sevastopol – all of them are located near the special military operation (SVO) zone.

According to lawyers interviewed by Lenta.ru, launching pyrotechnics can be punished under articles of petty hooliganism, violation of fire safety rules, or illegal use of flammable objects. The maximum fine that Russians may face is up to 50 thousand rubles for citizens and up to 2 million rubles for legal entities, and the most severe punishment is imprisonment for up to 7 years. However, the consequences could be even more serious if security forces discern “signs of a terrorist nature” in the actions of the violators.

The authorities who introduced the restrictions explained them by security requirements in connection with the special operation – these regions have a “yellow” (high) level of terrorist danger or a state of emergency is in effect.

For example, in the Voronezh region there will be fireworks, firecrackers and fireworks throughout the holidays prohibited in places of mass events and in areas adjacent to them. Ban in Rostov region will act from December 1, 2023 to March 1, 2024, in Kursk – valid from November 15, 2023 to January 25, 2024. In the Belgorod region ban will last until January 26, 2024.

IN Crimea And Bryansk region The restrictions introduced in 2022 will continue to apply.

In some regions, exceptions are made for sparklers, firecrackers and cold fire fountains.

What are the consequences of violating the ban on fireworks and pyrotechnics?

Lawyer Alexander Karabanov explained to Lenta.ru that under the “yellow” level of terrorist danger, launching pyrotechnics can be regarded as petty hooliganism (Article 20.1 of the Administrative Code).

“Such bans are introduced so as not to disturb public peace and not to cause panic—explosions of firecrackers can be confused with explosions associated with military equipment,” he explained.

About the same punishment on December 20 warned authorities of the Rostov region. In addition, back in 2022, he was already convicted under the article of petty hooliganism. compiled protocol against a resident of the Belgorod region – he fired 11 salvos into the sky, ignoring the ban.

Photo: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

At the same time, in Crimea, for a local resident made up protocol for parts 1 tbsp. 20.6.1 Code of Administrative Offenses “Failure to comply with the rules of conduct in case of an emergency or the threat of its occurrence.” As Karabanov explained, such an article applies if there is a state of emergency on the territory of the subject.

Bryansk region. “Yellow” level of terrorist threat. Valid from April 11, 2022, was extended indefinitely from February 3, 2023. Kursk region. “Yellow” level of terrorist threat. Valid from April 11, 2022, extended indefinitely on February 4, 2023. Belgorod region. “Yellow” level of terrorist threat. Valid from April 11, 2022, extended indefinitely from February 4, 2023. Crimea. “Yellow” level of terrorist threat. Valid in Armyansk, Dzhankoy, Kerch, Krasnoperekopsk, as well as Dzhankoysky, Krasnoperekopsky and Leninsky districts from April 11, 2022, extended indefinitely from February 3, 2023. Sevastopol. “Yellow” level of terrorist threat. Valid from July 31, 2022. Extended indefinitely from February 10, 2023. Krasnodar region. “Yellow” danger level. Valid in Temryuk district from October 8, 2022, extended indefinitely from February 10, 2023. Voronezh region. “Yellow” level of terrorist threat. Was introduced April 11, 2022 in two border areas – Kantemirovsky and Rossoshansky. May 25, 2022 canceled. Rostov region. Authorities refused introduce a “yellow” level of terrorist threat in April 2022. See also Lavrov announced brief meetings with Macron and Scholz In addition, since October 19, 2022, in eight regions – Crimea, Sevastopol, Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Voronezh, Bryansk, Kursk and Rostov regions – a medium-level response regime has been in effect. The corresponding decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to lawyer Vladislav Kocherin, the law on breaking silence can also be used for punishment, but in this case it will be difficult to prove the offense. “We need to measure decibels, but technically fireworks are launched quickly, the police may not have time to arrive, or they will not have a measuring instrument with them. In theory, this article can be applied, but in reality it will not work,” he explains.

Kocherin also admits that in some cases the article may be applied 20.4 Code of Administrative Offenses “Violation of fire safety requirements.”

Lawyer Yuri Kapshtyk also agrees with him, noting that in a number of cases the violation can be interpreted either as a violation of fire safety rules (Article 219 of the Criminal Code)or as possession or illegal use of flammable items (Article 218 of the Criminal Code).

At the same time, security forces may also see “signs of a terrorist nature” in the actions of the violators.

They will look at when, in the presence of whom and where it was used. Because if near places of public celebrations, warehouses or shops, this may be an action with signs of a terrorist nature Yuri Kapshtyklawyer

Where else won't there be fireworks?

New Year's festivities in St. Petersburg will last until 04:00 am, but fireworks are not included in the program. An address by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Governor of St. Petersburg Alexander Beglov will be shown on Palace Square at midnight, followed by a multimedia show and concert.

Ban in Oryol region valid from December 12 to January 14, 2024. From December 1 to December 31, the sale of pyrotechnics is prohibited in the region.

In Krasnodar region refused from holding mass public events (at least recommended This). Fireworks and salutes will not be launched on Krasnodar And Sochi. Governor Veniamin Kondratyev remindedthat the ban on fireworks in the region has been in effect since the beginning of the Northeast Military District.

In the Arkhangelsk region, two cities at once decided not to launch fireworks and fireworks – Arkhangelskwhose authorities decided to allocate funds for New Year tickets and gifts for the children of SVO participants, and Severodvinsk.

Authorities of the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Okrug recommended municipalities to refuse fireworks displays. The authorities also opposed them Kurgan, Yakutsk, Ufa, Ryazan, Saratov region, Ingushetia, Volgograd region and a number of other regions and cities.

Photo: Alexander Kagan / Unsplash

In the Pskov region, fireworks have been banned since July 2023, but in November the ban contributed adjustment – they were allowed from 00:00 on December 31, 2023 to 10:00 on January 2, 2024. Governor Mikhail Vedernikov noted that non-compliance will be an administrative offense and will be punishable by a fine of 5 thousand for individuals and up to 500 thousand rubles for legal entities.

In which regions have corporate parties and public events been cancelled?

In a number of regions of Russia, New Year's parties were considered unethical against the backdrop of the ongoing SVO, or they decided to use the saved funds for the needs of the army. Officials used decorations left over from previous years to prepare the cities, and also refused all expenses except children's parties and gifts.

The authorities made the corresponding decisions Tuva, Kaluga region, Yakutia, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia. Administration Stavropol Territory And Bashkiria recommended to abandon corporate events or celebrate them on a small scale.