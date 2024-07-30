Mexico City.- Messi couldn’t print his last name on a Real Madrid shirt… at least not officially.

In recent days, the “Personalization Policy” of jerseys that Real Madrid has in its official store went viral, as it does not allow the last names of Barcelona figures, such as Messi, Piqué, Ronaldinho or Puyol, to be printed on its shirts.

“Due to Real Madrid Club’s Personalization Policy, we are unable to personalize the shirts with some names or specific number combinations (…) We are sorry if the option/combination you wish to print is not available,” the official site explains.

Through the official store, the cost of the Merengue squad shirt ranges from 125 dollars (about 2,335 pesos at the current exchange rate) for the fan version, to 190 dollars (3,568 pesos) for the player version. To this we must add the cost of customization, which is 25 dollars more (467 pesos).

MESSI: the attempt to circumvent the politics of personalization

This came after Spanish streamer Grefg tried to buy a Madrid jersey with Messi’s name on it as a game on his Twitch channel.

Although he first encountered the fact that the site did not allow him to enter the Argentine star’s surname, Grefg managed to “circumvent” the personalization policy by placing spaces between each letter: MESS I.

However, a few days later he received an email from the Real Madrid store notifying him that his order had been cancelled and that the amount paid for the controversial Messi jersey had been refunded.

In the message, the store did not offer the streamer any explanation as to the reasons for the cancellation, but attributed it to the fact that the clips in which he made the purchase went viral on social media.

“If it was already difficult for me to get Messi’s shirt from Madrid, you can’t imagine how viral the clips have become,” he said.

Although the official store displays the “Customization Policy” on its website, there is no public list indicating the names that cannot be used on official Real Madrid shirts.