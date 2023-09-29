Of Danilo di Diodorus

A few weeks before depression returns, there are already signals in the cingulate cortex that the brain is about to re-enter pathological mode.

There is a brain area in which this is possible read the presence of depression.

The accuracy of the forecast the so-called cingulate cortex, a part of the cerebral cortex that plays an important role in emotional regulation. This possibility of reading about depression so precise that he goes so far as to allow himself, while still in good psychological health, to carry out the test prediction of a future relapse. Indeed a few weeks earlier that depression appears again, they are already there in this area the signals that the brain is about to re-enter pathological mode. In more technical terms it is said that a neurobiological marker of depression has been identified, which can also be used to verify the effect of various forms of antidepressant treatment. See also Alopecia for 4 million women, dermatologists on the front line with innovative therapies

The study (also with AI) To be able to read the presence of this brain marker of depression, some researchers, coordinated by Helen Mayberg of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, used brain electrodes implanted in the cingulate cortex, which is located in a deep area of ​​the brain and from where connections for many other brain areas. The electrodes they had been positioned to be able to treat this area with electrical stimulation in some depressed patients who had not responded to other therapies. In addition to stimulating the area, those electrodes were designed so that they could also photograph the functioning patterns of that part of the cortex, both during the depressive state and when the patients were recovered. so that, with the help of Artificial Intelligence techniques, drawing was achieved a map of how that area functions both during periods of depression and during periods of psychological well-being. The research was published in the journal Nature. See also After a hit on the head, it is better not to use screens for two days

The future These findings could represent a real step change in the treatment of depression. First of all, it will be necessary to start new research to find other systems for detecting the activity of the cingulate area that do not necessarily require the implantation of depth electrodes. In the near future non-invasive monitoring of the functioning patterns of this area of ​​the brain could in fact offer psychiatrists an objective neurobiological datum of successful healing from the depressive episode but also a tool of alarm for the arrival of the next relapse.