a question :

A question was received from a female reader, in which she says: I made a case of a check without balance, and the owner of the check was arrested, but he came out on bail, and I am required to pay a five percent value in order to file a civil claim case so that the execution judgment is issued against the defendant..but I do not have this required amount, so is there Other solutions to claim my right please benefit?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif answers the reader by saying: The check that is bounced from the drawee bank for lack of balance according to the applicable law, according to which an executive file is registered directly with the execution court, and the execution judge issues an executive formula on it, then executive measures are taken against the issuer of the check, whether seizure of his money Or arrest, habeas corpus, travel ban and other procedures, according to the results of inquiries from the concerned authorities.

In the event that the execution applicant is unable to pay the registration fees for the check execution file, a request to postpone the fees until execution is submitted, and a bank account statement for a period of six months with an insufficient balance for the value of the fees is attached to the application. This was mentioned with the request to postpone the fees, noting that in this case the Central Bank is inquired about whether or not there is a bank account in the name of the execution applicant, and upon approval of the postponement of the fees, the file is registered and the execution procedures are initiated, and the court is entitled to the fees from the execution amounts paid by the executor against him.

