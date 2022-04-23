It is possible that the engineering of living beings would not have pleased a perfectionist like Steve Jobs. More than a finished product in detail, the inhabitants of the world today are the result of the way in which life takes advantage of errors, mutations when replicating itself, to adapt to new circumstances. That is why it is difficult to constrain what is human to a standard and there are ways to be alive and well that are so surprising. One of them is that of people who are missing large parts of the brain.

In a recent article published in the magazine neuropsychology The case is mentioned of a woman who one day, during a medical check-up, discovered that her left temporal lobe was missing. This region normally plays an important role in the ability to understand what is being said to us. This type of absence should suppose some kind of limitation in the patient’s linguistic abilities, but she had never experienced them and had never intuited that something was missing in her brain.

Cases like this are not so rare and often have to do with congenital defects that cause strokes in the early stages of development. In fact, According to an article in the magazine wiredto the sister of the patient analyzed in the work published in neuropsychology he is missing the right temporal lobe. But nature, with that special ability to adapt to circumstances, allowed the two sisters to have a normal life, reorganizing the cabling of your brain to place the language functions in the intact parts.

Javier de Felipe, researcher at the Cajal Institute of the CSIC, in Madrid, comments on other cases of people surprised by their cerebral peculiarities, such as that of a man who, due to a case of hydrocephalus during childhood, “had water in the brain and the cortex reduced to a small sheet”, and even so he wore a normal life, “or individuals who live practically without a cerebellum”. However, he points out, “these alterations happened in the early stages of life, when it is possible that thanks to the plasticity of the brain, other intact regions replace the damaged functions.” When this type of injury occurs at older ages, the result is catastrophic.

In the early stages of its development, the human brain is much more flexible. In those moments, “it is capable of adapting, in such a way that, if the visual cortex is affected, a transfer could be carried out so that a part more dedicated to auditory processing compensates for the other lost region,” he explains. Sandra Jury, researcher at the Institute of Neurosciences of Alicante (UMH-CSIC). “Once the connections are made, cutting them is traumatic, although there are cases where there is redundancy in the brain and some connections can be redirected to compensate for some of the lost functionality,” she adds.

Jurado recalls that “there are security systems in the brain, such as glial cells that repair small damage that occurs in our day to day life”, but also, as in aircraft engineering systems, that are redundant to avoid a disaster in case a part fails, there seem to be redundant parts of the brain that can be reused in case of injury, mainly during embryonic development or early childhood. This also happens in the parts related to the cerebral cortex, the most human part of the brain. The most primitive parts, related to basic functions such as breathing or being hungry, seem more untouchable, but it is possible to live despite the lack of large parts of the crust.

“The worms C. elegans they all have 302 neurons, but the human brain is much more variable”, says De Felipe. “You can eliminate 4,000 neurons and apparently nothing happens, there is an excess of neurons that we do not know how to explain well, but it can be an evolutionary advantage and it is a capacity that perhaps we could take advantage of if we knew better,” he continues. Regarding this diversity of human brains, the CSIC researcher recalls a fact that astonished Cajal, such as the existence of intelligent people with very large or very small brains: “Lord Byron had a brain that weighed around two kilos, and Anatole France, who he won the Nobel Prize for Literature, he had it weighing a kilo”.

Particular cases, such as the woman who does not have a lobe of the brain, are useful to know the location of certain functions or the possibility of reorganization of this organ, but it also raises questions about how it really works. On some occasions, an accident can cause an injury that produces vision or hearing damage, but also generate what is known as post-traumatic savant syndrome, which causes people without training in the field to emerge from the mishap with extraordinary mathematical abilities. or musical. In this sense, it is also known that brain plasticity, which is very useful for recovering from injuries or for learning, when excessive, can cause an autistic disorder.

In addition, as De Felipe recalls, brain reorganization does not happen only due to errors in genetic programming or accidents. “There is a basic map of the brain, but then the variability from individual to individual is very important, because each human brain is different from another, it depends on your history and all the connections you make when you learn or when you relate to the world” . In this sense, she recalls a job carried out in Sweden with Portuguese women who went to that country to work as cleaners. Of this group, one part was literate and the other was not, and analysis of their brains showed that learning to read in childhood conditioned the regions they used as adults to process language.

The mind emerges from the matter of our brain and its interaction with the rest of the body and the world, but apparently immaterial aspects such as education or culture modify that piece of matter with results as surprising as the appearance of animals capable of traveling to the Moon. People who live without a piece of brain are a radical example of the versatility and diversity of that organ that makes us human and unique.

