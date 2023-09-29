Forty-eight hours. A challenge to choose from a hundred social challenges. And more than a thousand participants including students, teachers and volunteers from 24 universities throughout Spain. Among them, María Cabrero and Jesús Valverde, graduates of the University of Vigo and winners this year of the HackForGood Big Day, a hackathon (or time trial competition) in which participants had only two days to develop, in groups, an innovative solution that addressed a social challenge or problem. Their project, a smart greenhouse for the home managed from a mobile application, which serves to control both the temperature, humidity and lighting that the crop receives in each of its phases.

“The most innovative thing about the application is the existence of a “recipes” section, a series of programmed orders that control the necessary climatic variables to maintain the optimal conditions for each type of plantation,” discovers Valverde, an industrial engineer fond of the plants. Throughout the 48 hours of the event, he dedicated himself to physically developing the greenhouse, while Cabrero, a Telecommunications engineer, was in charge of the application and its communication with it. The Depresu projects, from the University of Castilla-La Mancha, and E-Lab, from the University of Salamanca, received second and third prizes.

The event, whose final call was held at the 42 Madrid headquarters, in the Telefónica District, combines university entrepreneurship with innovation and the resolution of problems that arise in our daily lives. “The technological component is essential for the project to be accepted by the jury, which bases its assessment on three criteria: the creativity and innovation of the proposed solution; the degree of finish achieved during the hackathon; and its social impact,” explains Alejandro Chinchilla, head of Relations with Universities and Chairs at Telefónica. And, incidentally, soft skills such as teamwork, communication, critical thinking or leadership are promoted, highly valued and in demand by companies.

A veteran ‘hackathon’ with social purposes

The hackathons, There is no doubt, they have been in fashion for a long time, and proof of this is the good health of the event organized by Telefónica, one of the oldest held in Spain. “They are important because many innovative projects with great potential come to light, while at the same time they encourage young people to try to solve day-to-day problems as well as other more complex ones,” says Daniel Iradier, Teleco engineer and spokesperson for Depressed And important because, in addition, they force you to get into other fields to, for example, develop a business plan, and “they promote values ​​such as diversity, accessibility and all those inherent to sustainability, in its three pillars, the economic, the social and the environmental,” adds Chinchilla. But they also facilitate collaboration, the exchange of knowledge and the opportunity to obtain feedback of experts and other entrepreneurs.

From left to right: Nicolás Oriol, general secretary and director of Regulation of Telefónica Spain, and Jesús Valverde and María Cabrero, graduates of the University of Vigo and heads of HortiHouse. Photo provided by Telefónica

Depresu, the digital platform developed by Iradier, Juan Cano, David Ortega and Ayan Mameyev, fellow students, focuses on the challenge of improving people’s mental health, thanks to a mobile application that provides its users with different tools to understand , control and improve your emotional well-being: daily tests to measure your emotional state; self-help, validated by psychologists and psychiatrists, to measure levels of depression, anxiety or stress; direct contact with these specialists; information resources (including suicide prevention number 024) and cloud synchronization, in case the phone is changed or lost. “We believe it can be very useful in the prevention of mental illness, as we inform about basic concepts, evaluate, provide advice and teach relaxation techniques,” he says.

In addition to the well-being and mental health of young and old, other successful projects in this edition of HackForGood worked on environmental challenges, those related to depopulation in rural areas or educational innovation. It is the case of E-Pisteme.Techthe startup university responsible for E-Lab that finished in third place on hackathon of Telefónica. “Our project focuses on offering innovative solutions for training in Sciences, Technology, Arts and Mathematics. We use interactive and digital manufacturing technologies to develop learning trajectories and immersive experiences for students, teachers, companies and other training centers,” says Manuel Vielma, its founding director.

The project presented by Vielma, a Physics graduate, and his sister Greta, a fourth-year Biotechnology student, has two parts: the E-Lab School, a line of extended laboratories with low-cost interconnected equipment and tools that allow schools to develop scientific activities with direct experimentation; and the Pedagogical Kits, aimed at students between 8 and 14 years old (or older) and accompanied by a app interactive. The goal, “to make STEM education a more accessible and enriching learning experience,” she argues.

And after the ‘hackathon’, what?

Arrive, see and win, as Julius Caesar said, is not the only objective of the winning projects of the hackathon: For most of them, it is just the beginning of an adventure that they hope will go much further. “We make it possible to convert that innovative technological solution into a business entrepreneurship project. But entrepreneurship is not just creating a company, it is knowing how to manage it, and turning the student into an entrepreneur means giving them the attitude to become an agent of change,” says Chinchilla.

The winning projects in each of the 14 cities where the hackathon They have the possibility of advancing their projects for several months to turn them into a business project and defend it publicly in the Big Day, the final ceremony recently held in Madrid. “During that time, they receive support and advice from their universities and also from us,” he adds.

Over the years, there are many ventures that achieved success beyond competition. Projects such as BionicLab, an initiative of the University of Salamanca and the Pontificia de Salamanca that developed an exoskeleton to recover hand mobility in disabled people who cannot use them to pick up objects or perform actions as simple as peeling a fruit. Behind the hackathon, The responsible team won an innovation award in Castilla y León and ended up in Silicon Valley (USA).

But there has been more: Atopa, for example, is an application developed by students at the University of Vigo for the early detection of bullying; BlooMod, a modular natural system of vertical gardens for indoor use that allows the absorption of polluting gases and suspended particles, was developed by students from the Polytechnic University of Madrid; or YayoCar, a app which made it possible to connect older people from different locations in rural Spain who had the need to travel to attend medical appointments and other places, and which arose from a group of students from the University of Extremadura.

“Many of the projects that win a national award continue their journey in incubators or accelerators that allow them to reach the market with a minimum viable product, or even within the universities themselves and research groups, for greater scientific development,” he recalls. Chinchilla.

Not only technological profiles

Although the most common profile in this type of competition usually corresponds to the STEM disciplines of technological degrees, mainly Computer Science and Telecommunications, the presence is increasingly diverse, with participants from other engineering fields related to the environment (such as Forestry Engineering ) and students from the field of Social Sciences. An ecosystem that, in short, is increasingly diverse, as Chinchilla describes: “They are all complemented by designers and students from Campus 42 of Fundación Telefónica; and although they are very technological profiles, we must remember that the participation of STEM students is increasing, something that makes us proud.”

TRAINING THE COUNTRY in Twitter and Facebook

Subscribe to the newsletter of EL PAÍS Training