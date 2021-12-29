At a time of increase in Covid-19 cases around the world and reports of flu, it is fair to ask whether it is possible to be infected by both diseases at the same time. In an interview given to the CNN portal, pulmonologist and researcher at the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), Margareth Dalcolmo, spoke about the infection of the new strain of the flu virus, H3N2, and about the Covid-19 infection.

According to the expert, it is possible to catch the H3N2 Influenza virus and the coronavirus at the same time, although the probability is small. Dalcolmo points out that although it is unlikely, it is possible that an individual will contract both viruses at the same time.

+ With the advancement of omicron, the US bets on reducing quarantine to limit absences from work

“Both diseases are easily contagious. The Ômicron strain has a much better spreading capacity than previous strains”, stated Margateth.

Also according to Dalcolmo, if there is any indication or suspicion of any of the cases, it is advisable for the sick person to carry out tests to identify the virus.

Another highlight of the specialist is that it is not true to say that the vaccine that we are receiving in Brazil, whether trivalent or quadrivalent, which does not exactly cover this Darwin subspecies, does not fit. “The vaccine causes a certain cross-protection, and it does protect. It’s better to be vaccinated than not,” he said.

