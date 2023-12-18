A dog's life follows a predictable trajectory. Over time, the floppy-eared pup will grow into a spindly-legged teenager, then enter adulthood as a creature of ingrained habits, with a favorite napping spot.

And one day, which will inevitably come too soon, the wagging of his tail will finally stop.

In recent years, scientists have pursued medications that can prevent this distress by prolonging the lives of dogs. Last month, biotech company Loyal announced it was closer to bringing one of those drugs to market.

“There is a reasonable expectation of effectiveness,” an official from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed the company in a recent letter.

That means the drug, which Loyal declined to identify for patent reasons, met one of the requirements for “extended conditional approval.” Conditional approval, which Loyal expects to receive in 2026, would allow the company to begin marketing the drug even before a large clinical trial is completed.

“We are going to look for an extension of at least one year of healthy life,” said Celine Halioua, the founder of Loyal.

Although a small study suggests that LOY-001 might mitigate metabolic changes associated with aging, Loyal has not yet been shown to extend a dog's lifespan.

And there are more drugs in development. Researchers are conducting a canine clinical trial with rapamycin, which has been shown to prolong the life of laboratory mice. And Loyal is recruiting dogs for a trial of another potential medicine, called LOY-002.

“And what are the implications if it works?” said Daniel Promislow, a biogerontologist at the University of Washington and co-director of the Dog Aging Project, which is conducting the rapamycin trial.

Aging may be inevitable, but it is not inflexible. Scientists have created longer-lived worms, flies and mice by modifying key genes related to aging.

The drugs under investigation act in different ways. Rapamycin, which has also generated interest as a potential longevity drug in humans, inhibits a protein known as mTOR, which regulates cell growth and metabolism.

Earlier this year, a team of scientists, including Promislow and others at the Dog Aging Project, published an analysis of dogs that had been randomly assigned to receive a small dose of rapamycin or a placebo for six months.

Twenty-seven percent of dog owners whose pets received the drug reported improvements in health or behavior, compared with 8 percent of dogs who received a placebo.

LOY-001 is designed to modulate a growth-related compound: insulin-like growth factor 1, or IGF-1. Some scientists hypothesize that high levels of IGF-1 promote rapid growth and accelerated aging in large dogs, which generally have a shorter lifespan than small breeds.

Loyal's research, which has not yet been published, suggests that LOY-001 reduces IGF-1 levels in dogs and may curb insulin increases related to aging.

However, proving that a drug can extend canine lifespan will require large trials. And researchers will need to show that it adds good, healthy years to a dog's life, rather than simply prolonging its decline, experts said.

“If it's true that it prolongs life, I'm only interested in whether the life span that's extended is of good quality,” said Kate Creevy, a veterinarian at Texas A&M University and veterinary director of the Dog Aging Project. “I don't want my dog ​​to live another two years in poor health.”

By: EMILY ANTHES